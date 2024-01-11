SAINT JOHN, NB, Jan. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - The Governments of Canada and New Brunswick and the City of Saint John are providing a combined funding of over $7 million to build 39 new affordable homes in Saint John.

Located at 67 Broadview Avenue, next to schools and services, Barrack Green Residences by Kaléidoscope Social Impact will soon be a four-storey building, providing a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom units.



Logo Government of Canada (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC))

Barrack Green will not only provide homes, but also a community of people that may be facing similar challenges. Working with New Brunswick Social Pediatrics, an interprofessional, community-based service agency that cares for children and their families in New Brunswick, Barrack Green Residences aims to serve women-led families recovering from mental health and addiction issues.



The project is expected to be completed by November 2024.

Funding provided for this project is as follows:

$4,513,028 from the federal government, through the third round of the Rapid Housing Initiative

$2,730,000 from Social Development New Brunswick

$200,000 from the City of Saint John

$100,000 from Kaleidoscope Social Impact

This is made possible by the Government of Canada's additional investment of $1.5 billion through RHI, bringing the program's total to $4 billion to support the country's most vulnerable.

Quotes:

"Everyone should have a place to call home, and we know that it is becoming more challenging for many Canadians. Our government is investing in projects like the Barrack Green Residences to ensure the most vulnerable individuals in Saint John and across Canada have affordable and accessible housing. Whether it be here in New Brunswick, or communities across Canada, we are committed to building more units, supporting more families, and helping all Canadians put a roof over their head." – Wayne Long, Member of Parliament for Saint John – Rothesay on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Communities and Infrastructure

"One of the key pillars of our provincial housing strategy is a commitment to a safe home for vulnerable New Brunswickers. Projects like Barrack Green Residences aren't only about housing our citizens. They're about support for our most vulnerable. They're about dignity and empowerment. They're about community. Investing in important projects like this speaks to the multi-pronged approach our government is taking to help end the housing crisis, and making housing affordable, accessible, and sustainable for all." - The Honourable Jill Green, Minister of Social Development and Minister responsible for the New Brunswick Housing Corporation

"Every resident of the City of Saint John is entitled to safe, and sustainable housing, which is a substantial challenge within the national housing crisis. Programs, such as the Rapid Housing Initiative, are key to the creation of housing opportunities that emphasize the safety, security, dignity, and well-being of our residents. The 39 units at Barrack Green Residences will bring much-needed additional housing stability to our city and help to foster a sense of belonging for those most in need in our community." – Donna Reardon, Mayor of the City of Saint John

"Affordable housing is a key determinant of health. The Barrack Green Project will provide 39 families the chance to be housed well and affordably, providing the foundation for a healthy future. The CMHC's RHI program, the Affordable Rental Housing Program, the Provincial rent supplements, and the City of Saint John's support, are all critical to enabling this project to be built. Non-profit developers like ourselves could not build without this support and look forward to more of the same as we meet the housing challenge in Saint John." – Seth Asimakos, Co-Founder and CEO, Kaléidoscope Social Impact

Quick facts:

Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) is part of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at Theis part ofNational Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca . The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed.

The additional funding for the third round of RHI will be divided into two streams: $1 billion through the Projects Stream and $500 million towards the Cities Stream . This investment is expected to create at least 5,000 more affordable housing units for Canadians in severe housing need across the country, with 25% of investments going towards women-focused housing projects. The total number of homes created with all three phases of the RHI is now over 15,500 across Canada .

Since the creation of the NHS, the Government of Canada has committed over $38.89 billion to support the creation of over 151,803 units and the repair of over 241,133 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

The RHI takes a human rights-based approach to housing, serving people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and other vulnerable people under the NHS , including women and children fleeing domestic violence, seniors, young adults, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, people experiencing mental health and addiction issues, veterans, 2SLGBTQI+ individuals, racialized groups, and recent immigrants or refugees.

Related links:

Visit Canada.ca/housing for the most requested Government of Canada housing information.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter , Instagram , YouTube , LinkedIn and Facebook .

To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit: www.placetocallhome.ca

Check out the National Housing Strategy Housing Funding Initiatives Map to see affordable housing projects that have been developed across Canada .

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

For further information: Information on this news release: Micaal Ahmed, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations: Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]