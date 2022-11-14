CANADA SUPPORTS CONSTRUCTION OF 271 HOMES IN OTTAWA

OTTAWA, ON , Nov. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, along with the Honourable Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board and Member of Parliament for Ottawa–Vanier announced an investment of over $78 million to support the construction of 271 rental units, of which, more than half will be affordable.

The Honourable Ahmed Hussen and the Honourable Mona Fortier were joined by Jim Watson, Mayor of Ottawa, Stéphane Giguère, CEO of Ottawa Community Housing (OCH), Councillor Mathieu Fleury, Board Chair of OCH, and Councillor Rawlson King (Rideau-Rockcliffe), to make this significant announcement for the City of Ottawa.

Mikinak Community, located at 715 Mikinak Road in Vanier, is a 271-unit housing community. The project will provide a mix of unit sizes with varying levels of affordability, including average market rent units and below market rent units. The development will help benefit women and children, Indigenous peoples, and households on the Centralized Waiting List.

The initiative is receiving federal funding through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF), a $13.2 billion dollar pillar of the National Housing Strategy, as well as the Federal Lands Initiative (FLI), a $200 million fund that supports the transfer of surplus federal lands and buildings to be used as affordable housing. The FLI is a National Housing Strategy initiative delivered by Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), Public Service and Procurement Canada (PSPC), Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC), and Canada Lands Company. The project is also receiving over $2.6 million from the Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative (OPHI), which is a cost-shared program between Ontario and the Government of Canada aimed at creating new housing and increasing housing affordability.

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund and Federal Lands Initiative, we are creating hundreds of new affordable housing units right here in Ottawa. Thanks to today's announcement, more individuals and families in Ottawa will now have access to deeply affordable homes. This is another example of our government's National Housing Strategy at work." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"This investment from the Government of Canada's National Housing Co-investment Fund and Federal Lands Initiative is improving the economic and social well-being of the families who will soon call 715 Mikinak their home and is making Ottawa a better place to live. When people have a secure and stable home, they gain the confidence they need to succeed and fulfill their potential." –The Honourable Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board and Member of Parliament for Ottawa–Vanier

"Today's announcement is another milestone in the ongoing efforts to end Ontario's housing supply crisis. We are encouraged by the federal government's support for this new housing complex through the Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative Program and look forward to continuing our work with partners at the federal and municipal levels to ensure all Ontarians can find a home that meets their needs and budget." – The Honourable Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

"Safe and affordable housing is key to helping all individuals and families in our city thrive. Housing available at 715 Mikinak Road, made possible through the federal government's National Housing Co-Investment Fund and Federal Lands Initiative, will support those in most need and take us one step closer to ensuring everyone in Ottawa has a safe place to call home." – Jim Watson, Mayor of the City of Ottawa

"715 Mikinak is a prime example of OCHC's collaborative approach to helping address Ottawa's affordable housing needs. Through our innovative partnerships with the Government of Canada, CMHC, the Government of Ontario, the City of Ottawa, we're providing 271 homes for individuals and families in need. We look forward to welcoming tenants to this modern, sustainable, and vibrant community." - Stéphane Giguère, CEO of Ottawa Community Housing Corporation

