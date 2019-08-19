Canada supports climate-related jobs and training for students

VANCOUVER, Aug. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Climate change is one of the defining environmental challenges of our time, and youth are among those leading the charge toward a cleaner future. Increasing education, awareness and action on climate change by supporting the work of independent organizations will advance Canada's efforts to protect the environment and transition to a cleaner economy.

Today, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Catherine McKenna, announced up to $119,000 for Student Energy, through the federal Climate Action Fund. This funding will help Student Energy develop a program to support jobs for young people in climate change fields.

Student Energy will create a mentorship program for Indigenous students, help young leaders deliver on clean growth and climate action, and bring youth together to build essential skills to cut pollution.

The Climate Action Fund provides up to $3 million to support projects delivered by students, youth, Indigenous Peoples and organizations, not-for-profit organizations, small and medium-sized enterprises, and research and educational institutions.

Funded projects will raise awareness of climate change and clean growth and encourage others to take action to reduce carbon pollution and support Canada's climate goals.

"Young people know just how high the stakes are in fighting climate change, and they are calling on governments around the world to rise to the challenge. We are proud to support Student Energy and other innovators across the country who are raising awareness about the impacts of climate change, and the huge variety of solutions that are available today. By working together to fight climate change in an affordable and practical way, we are investing in stronger communities and a better future for Canada's youth."

– Catherine McKenna, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Now more than ever it is crucial we support Canadian youth as the engines of action ready to make climate solutions happen. The Student Energy Leaders Fellowship will activate and train a movement of youth climate leaders from coast to coast. We are delighted that Environment and Climate Change Canada is supporting this initiative to support Canada's young generation of current and future climate leaders."

– Meredith Adler, Executive Director, Student Energy

Since 2009, Student Energy has built a network of over 50,000 youth and volunteers across 135 countries.

Young people are powerful agents of change. Involving them in the conversation about climate change equips them to build solutions we need to fight climate change.

The Climate Action Fund supports initiatives that help bring new ideas and innovations to help tackle climate change and encourage climate action. This supports Canada's climate plan objectives by making investments in climate solutions.

