Canada supports climate education and awareness by Clean Air Partnership

TORONTO, July 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Climate change is one of the defining environmental challenges of our time. Increasing education, awareness and action on climate change through independent third parties will support Canada's efforts to protect the environment and transition to a cleaner economy.

Today, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Catherine McKenna, announced up to $250,000 in funding through the federal government's Climate Action Fund to Clean Air Partnership. The funding will engage residents in climate action and support healthy lifestyles by increasing opportunities for cycling in Markham with more bicycles, tools, workshops and repair clinics.

The Climate Action Fund provides up to $3 million to support projects delivered by students, youth, Indigenous peoples and organizations, not-for-profit organizations, small and medium-sized enterprises, and research and educational institutions.

Funded projects will raise awareness of climate change and clean growth and encourage others to take action in support of Canada's climate goals.

"I am inspired by the initiatives being brought forward by Canadians from coast-to-coast. These initiatives will help others to both be better informed and take positive action to tackle climate change. This funding is supporting our full-time students, youth and both non-profit and for-profit organizations to make a difference. Together, we're sharing great ideas that will help raise awareness about the importance of taking action on climate change right now."

– Catherine McKenna, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"While Markham has high transportation fuel emissions, it also has the potential for increasing cycling. The Centre for Active Transportation (TCAT) at Clean Air Partnership is thrilled to have the opportunity to tap into Markham's potential to increase cycling for everyday trips and to work with our partners to engage the community in tangible climate action."

– Nancy Smith Lea, Director, The Centre for Active Transportation (Clean Air Partnership)

The goal of the project is to create cycling hubs in suburban Canadian communities.

The Centre for Active Transportation (TCAT) __ a project of the Clean Air Partnership registered charity __ will develop partnerships with local organizations interested in becoming a "Community Bike Hub." These hubs will offer access to bicycles, tools, workshops and repair clinics.

The Climate Action Fund supports initiatives that help bring new ideas and innovations to help tackle climate change and encourage climate action. This supports Canada's climate plan objectives by making investments in climate solutions.

