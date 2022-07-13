The new residence, named Beachview Home, is located at 184 Beach Grove Road and offers 10 units for individuals living with developmental disabilities in Charlottetown. This Accessible Homes Complex was made possible by Queens County Residential Homes Services Inc features a 6-bed group home and 1 respite bed located all on one floor with 3 attached bachelor apartments. Accessibility highlights include no-step doors, bathrooms that meet standards for wheelchair turning ratios, while sinks, counters, and windows were built at heights designed for wheelchairs. Group home residents are also provided with 24-hour on-site support services.

This investment by the Government of Canada was made possible by the National Housing Strategy's (NHS) National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF).

Quotes:

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund, our government is investing in affordable housing for those who need it most. This project is directly benefitting individuals living with disabilities, while offering the support services they need to be safe and thrive. This is the National Housing Strategy at work." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"This investment from the Government of Canada's National Housing Co-Investment Fund is offering the individuals and families the peace of mind they need, knowing that they and their loved ones have a safe and affordable place to call home that meets their individual needs. This is the National Housing Strategy making a difference in the lives of the people of Charlottetown." – Sean Casey, Member of Parliament for Charlottetown

"Queens County Residential Services is very pleased to have received support from a number of organizations, including the Federal and Provincial Governments, as well as other groups such as the Windsor Foundation, for this very important project. There continues to be a critical shortage of housing for adults with an intellectual disability, and especially for those who require 24-hour supported services. We look forward to continuing to work with governments to help address these unmet needs." Bill Lawlor, Executive Director, Queens County Residential Services

Quick facts:

is a program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults. With a budget of $13 .2 billion, the NHCF plans to:

.2 billion, the NHCF plans to: Create up to 60,000 new homes



Repair up to 240,000 homes



Create or repair at least 4,000 shelter spaces for victims of family violence



Create at least 7,000 new homes for seniors



Create at least 2,400 new homes for people with developmental disabilities

Budget 2022 proposes to advance $2.9 billion in funding under the NHCF to accelerate the creation of up to 4,300 new units and the repair of up to 17,800 units.

in funding under the NHCF to accelerate the creation of up to 4,300 new units and the repair of up to 17,800 units. The Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest over $72 billion to give more Canadians a place to call home.

authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook. To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, please visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

