NORTH BATTLEFORD, SK, June 16, 2022 /CNW/ - North Battleford residents with mental health challenges or complex needs now have improved access to affordable housing thanks to investments from the governments of Canada and Saskatchewan.

The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, and George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview, joined representatives from the Canadian Mental Health Association – Battlefords Branch (CMHA-B) to celebrate the grand opening of eight new affordable housing units in North Battleford.

Under the Canada-Saskatchewan partnership agreement through the National Housing Strategy, the project received $830,000 in funding.

Called Independence Commons, the project is located at 1941 Kramer Place and includes two single-level four-plexes, green space and a support service and transitional shelter. Each unit is approximately 525 square feet or 52 square metres and three of the units as well as the support service and transitional shelter are accessible.

Quotes:

"Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. These eight new homes will provide stability and access to vital support services needed to live comfortably and with dignity. This is one of the ways our National Housing Strategy continues to ensure no one is left behind." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"Our Government is excited to announce the opening of Independence Commons. This housing project is more than just a place to call home. It will be central to a better life for eight individuals in North Battlefield who are living with mental health challenges. They will be receiving the care they need to thrive in their communities. I want to thank everyone involved for their dedication to their community and for making today's announcement possible." – George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview

"Independence Commons has established safe, affordable, independent housing to persons living with enduring mental illness and complex needs. It is, in some ways, a community of eight, who are supported to live successfully and well on their own. Our housing program addresses a gap in housing for persons with lived experience that are transitioning back to community and the first of its kind in The Battlefords." – Jane Zielke de Montbrun, Executive Director of Canadian Mental Health Association - Battlefords Branch

Quick facts:

Residents have access to support programming offered by CMHA-B, including life skills, work experience and recreational and social activities. There is also a drop-in centre that operates Monday to Friday.

CMHA-B provides support services to people living in the Battlefords who experience mental illness. It is a charitable autonomous organization and has been operating in North Battleford since 2000.

since 2000. Pursuant to the National Housing Strategy (NHS), the Canada-Saskatchewan Bilateral Agreement will invest $449.9 million over the next 10 years, cost matched by the federal and provincial governments, in housing across the province. The Governments of Canada and Saskatchewan have reached agreement on the first three-year action plan.

over the next 10 years, cost matched by the federal and provincial governments, in housing across the province. The Governments of and have reached agreement on the first three-year action plan. Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $72+ billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

Related links:

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs.

authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook. To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit: www.placetocallhome.ca.

Under the Canada-Saskatchewan Bilateral Agreement, housing is a key priority in providing a better quality of life for Saskatchewan families and communities. Since 2007, the Government of Saskatchewan , through SHC, has invested $786 million to develop more than 12,000 housing units and repair nearly 5,500 homes. SHC has also invested more than $61 million to build nearly 300 units in residential care homes, and $430 million to improve provincially-owned housing. To learn more, visit www.saskatchewan.ca.

