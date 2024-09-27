Canada Supports a Sustainable Future Through $20 million Investment to Advance Sustainable Forests Internationally

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - There is no solution to climate change and terrestrial biodiversity loss that does not involve healthy forest ecosystems. Canada is deeply committed to the principles of sustainable forest management. We are working with domestic and international partners to support healthy forests for generations to come.

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Canada's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, announced an investment of over $20 million to support initiatives that advance sustainable forest policy and forest stewardship globally. Through Canada's Global Forest Leadership Program and International Model Forest Network (IMFN), these investments contribute to global climate and biodiversity goals.

The investments announced today include funding to expand Canada's international forestry engagement, collaborations and partnerships and to share Canadian expertise abroad. Much of the funding will be delivered through the IMFN. This investment will help IMFN partners in Latin America, Africa and Asia as they transition to low-carbon, climate-resilient and inclusive sustainable development that focuses on the needs of local communities and local governance.

These investments further demonstrate Canada's commitment to deliver on the Global Forest Finance Pledge and to support nature-based climate solutions and projects that advance forest and landscape restoration, enable inclusive landscape governance and equip the next generation of leaders to address the dual crises of climate change and biodiversity loss.

Quotes

"Canada is helping partners around the world to combat the dual challenges of climate change and habitat loss — including across Africa, Latin America and Asia. Canada is leveraging our long history of sustainable forest management practices, including those based on traditional Indigenous knowledge, to the benefit of partners and ecosystems around the world while training the next generation of forest leaders."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Canada's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

Quick Facts

Canada is the seat of the Secretariat of the International Model Forest Network, based in Ottawa. Canada founded the International Forest Network in 1992 with the creation of the first Canadian "Model Forests" the same year.

is the seat of the Secretariat of the International Model Forest Network, based in founded the International Forest Network in 1992 with the creation of the first Canadian "Model Forests" the same year. The International Model Forest Network (IMFN) is a voluntary global community of practice whose members and supporters work toward the sustainable management of forest–based landscapes and natural resources through the Model Forest approach.

Over 30 years, the IMFN has grown to more than 60 model forests in more than 30 countries on five continents, covering more than 70 million hectares, an area slightly larger than the entire province of Alberta .

Related Products

Related Information

Follow us on LinkedIn

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Contacts: Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6100, [email protected]; Cindy Caturao, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, [email protected]