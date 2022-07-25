WHITEHORSE, YT, July 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, the Honourable John Streicker, Minister of Energy, Mines and Resources and Minister of the Public Service Commission, Hähké Roberta Joseph of the Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in Government, and Chief Steve Smith, Champagne and Aishihik First Nations (CAFN), announced the creation of 10 new shelter and transitional units in Dawson City that can accommodate 14 beds, and celebrated the near completion of 20 new affordable homes in Whitehorse, through a federal investment of over $11 million.

The first project, "Jëjë Zho" which means "Men's Shelter" in Hän, will welcome adult male residents of Dawson City and Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in citizens, including those experiencing or at risk of homelessness and Indigenous Peoples to 10 new shelter and first stage transitional units.

The Government of Canada is contributing $4.9 million through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF) and $326,204 in annual operating costs, while the Yukon Government is providing $900,000 through the Yukon Housing Corporation for the construction and $125,000 in annual operating costs through Yukon Health and Social Services. The Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in Government is contributing $685,246 in equity, $56,000 in annual operating costs and land for the project. The Yukon Anti Poverty Coalition is also providing $90,000 in annual operating costs.

The two-storey building is located at 1217 Second Avenue in Dawson City and will be operated by the Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in Government. The building consists of 10 residential units with up to 11 beds that includes supported living and outreach office on the second floor, and 3 emergency shelter beds and support offices on the first floor. The shelter will provide on-site care for addictions, detox preparation or after care, harm reduction and mental health supports. The site is located in downtown and is close to supermarkets and community amenities. The building will also be fully accessible on both floors.

Minister Hussen also highlighted a second project located at 195 Olive May Way in Whitehorse. Through the Projects Stream of the Rapid Housing Initiative, the Government of Canada contributed nearly $6.1 million to create 20 new homes for Champagne and Aishihik First Nations families and individuals in need of housing. This project is near completion.

Quotes:

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Our government is investing in housing across the North to support those who need it most. These projects will add much needed housing and services to the community, for men who are experiencing or at risk of homelessness and Indigenous Peoples. This is the National Housing Strategy at work." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"This investment from the Government of Canada's National Housing Co-Investment Fund is improving the economic and social well-being of the men experiencing or at risk of homelessness and Indigenous Peoples who will soon call Jëjë Zho their home and is making Dawson City a better place to live. When people have a secure and stable home, they gain the confidence they need to succeed and fulfill their potential." – Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for Yukon

"It is important that Yukoners have access to the support services they need, no matter where they live in the territory. The new shelter in Dawson will provide a home for men who are experiencing or at risk of homelessness and access to on-site care, addictions and mental health support. The Champagne and Aishihik First Nations' Rapid Housing Initiative project will provide new housing options for their citizens living in Whitehorse. Thank you to the Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in First Nation, Champagne and Aishihik First Nations and the Government of Canada for coming together with the Government of Yukon to support these two new housing projects and contributing to our vision of building healthier, more inclusive communities." – Ranj Pillai, Yukon Minister responsible for Yukon Housing Corporation

"While housing is a key social determinant of health, homeless men often fall through the cracks and become vulnerable members of our society. As a result, our Elders advised the Council that we needed a home for our men, with their vision, we began planning for the Jëjë Zho (Men's House) a project that is meaningful, impactful, and more than a shelter to us. It is a lifeline for some, represents hope for others and provides a positive space for the wider Dawson community. Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in took great care in designing this building to include aspects significant to our living culture and the natural physical beauty surrounding us in our Traditional Territory. When we support our vulnerable people - our whole community is strengthened. As a result, we are very appreciative of the collaboration and funding provided by CMHC/National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF), Governments of Canada and Yukon, City of Dawson (tax credits), Yukon Anti-Poverty Coalition and to all of the individuals who worked diligently on this project to see it through. Mähsi Cho." – Hähké/Chief Roberta Joseph, Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in First Nation

"We are happy to soon offer affordable rental homes for CAFN dän (people) in Kwanlin (Whitehorse) for the first time. The CAFN Council believes that providing an opportunity to Citizens to have a place to call home is a foundation for a good life. It is dän k'e – our way, to help those who need it most, so helping our people who need homes is important to us as dän shawthän (good Southern Tutchone people)." – Dän Nätthe Äda Kaaxnox (Chief Steve Smith)

Quick facts:

The National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF) is a program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults.

is a program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults. With a budget of $13 .2 billion, the NHCF plans to:



Create up to 60,000 new homes



Repair up to 240,000 homes



Create or repair at least 4,000 shelter spaces for victims of family violence



Create at least 7,000 new homes for seniors



Create at least 2,400 new homes for people with developmental disabilities

Budget 2022 proposes to advance $2.9 billion in funding under the NHCF to accelerate the creation of up to 4,300 new units and the repair of up to 17,800 units.

in funding under the NHCF to accelerate the creation of up to 4,300 new units and the repair of up to 17,800 units. The Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest over $72 billion to give more Canadians a place to call home.

Related links:

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook. To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, please visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

Check out the National Housing Strategy Housing Funding Initiatives Map to see affordable housing projects that have been developed across Canada .

. To find out more about Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in First Nation, please visit http://www.trondek.ca/.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Daniele Medlej, Office of the Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]