VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Construction is underway on 103 units for Indigenous residents and people experiencing or at risk of homelessness in Vancouver's Downtown East Side community. Today, combined funding of more than $64 million was announced towards the project at 320 E Hastings Street.

Logo du Gouvernement de la Colombie-Britannique (CNW Group/Government of Canada) The building 320 E Hastings Street will provide 103 units for Indigenous residents and people experiencing or at risk of homelessness in Vancouver’s Downtown East Side community. (CNW Group/Government of Canada)

The First United project is a partnership between the Government of Canada, through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, the Province of British Columbia, through BC Housing, the City of Vancouver, the Aboriginal Housing Management Association, First United and Lu'ma Native Housing Society. The mixed-use, concrete-frame development will stand 11 storeys once completed and will include 35 supportive housing units and another 68 rental homes prioritized for Indigenous residents.

Each residential floor will include shared access to laundry, amenity areas, and balcony space. There will also be a rooftop patio area for residential use. The non-residential portion of the project on floors one through four, will be the new purpose-built First United facility offering a range of social services and programming for residents and the surrounding community. Amenities will include two low-barrier drop-in spaces, a heating and cooling centre, outdoor deck, computer lab, administrative and program spaces and a commercial kitchen and dining hall. Residents will have access to all First United services, including two meals a day through their Community Meals Program.

Construction on 320 E Hastings Street is expected to be complete in late 2025. The residential floors will have a separate street entrance at 438 Gore Avenue.

Funding provided for this project is as follows:

$5.15 million from the federal government, through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund

from the federal government, through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund Approximately $28.4 million from the provincial government, through BC Housing, including approximately $15.3 million through the Building BC: Indigenous Housing Fund and approximately $13.06 million through the Supportive Housing Fund

from the provincial government, through BC Housing, including approximately through the Building BC: Indigenous Housing Fund and approximately through the Supportive Housing Fund Approximately $24.4 million in land costs and equity fundraised by First United, with an additional $9.6 million still to be raised through the First Forward Capital Campaign

in land costs and equity fundraised by First United, with an additional still to be raised through the First Forward Capital Campaign Approximately $6.73 million in funding and municipal waivers from the City of Vancouver , including $4.83 million through the Community Housing Incentive Program (CHIP)

Quotes:

"Today's announcement is a bold step towards an inclusive and equitable future. Access to secure housing has a profound impact on an individual's wellbeing, their ability to pursue opportunities, and their connection to the community. Together, we build a stronger and more vibrant community where everyone has a place to call home." – The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure, and Communities

"Our region knows the impacts of the housing crisis all too well, and in Vancouver it is especially acute for our most vulnerable. Addressing this crisis requires each order of government and each stakeholder to play a key role. Today's announcement shows what is possible when there is a commitment among these actors to work together. These kinds of investments transform our communities and will give residents a true sense of belonging." – The Honourable Joyce Murray, Member of Parliament for Vancouver Quadra

"These 103 new homes will help many Indigenous elders, youth and families have more than just a safe and affordable place to call home, but also a dependable and welcoming environment surrounded by their culture and traditions. Our government will continue to seek out partnerships to build homes like this, so people can have the opportunities and peace of mind that comes with a stable, affordable home." –Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing for the Province of British Columbia

"We know that affordable housing is a deep-seated issue in Vancouver, and to counter this, we need more homes to be attainable for families, seniors, and those experiencing or at risk of homelessness. This project is an example of how we are working with Indigenous organizations to ensure that supportive, affordable and culturally inclusive homes are made available as a step toward reconciliation and affordability." – Joan Phillip, MLA for Vancouver-Mount Pleasant

"The City of Vancouver is proud to be partnering with our government and non-profit partners to deliver 103 units of much-needed affordable housing for Indigenous residents and people experiencing or at risk of homelessness in Vancouver's Downtown East Side community. We are steadfast in our commitment to addressing the housing crisis. We will continue to advocate for housing at every opportunity, with a focus on safe and affordable housing for everyone who calls this city home." – Ken Sim, Mayor, City of Vancouver

"First United has served the DTES for over 100 years responding to poverty, homelessness and intergenerational trauma, and we're adapting again to redevelop our building into a purpose-built facility more capable of addressing these complex issues. In commitment to reconciliation, we're thrilled to partner with Lu'ma to offer safe and affordable Indigenous housing." – Amanda Burrows, Executive Director First United

"The housing crisis requires all hands-on deck, including all levels of government and the entire non-profit housing sector. Housing is a central social determinant of health for Indigenous people, who disproportionately experience homelessness. We celebrate this collaborative development for offering trauma-informed, culturally supportive homes with wraparound services and hope to see more of this in the near future." – Margaret Pfoh, Chief Executive Officer, Aboriginal Housing Management Association

"On behalf of the urban Indigenous Peoples we serve, we are grateful for the partnership with First United Church, CMHC, BC Housing, City of Vancouver and many other partners who made this project possible. These homes will serve the Urban Indigenous community struggling to secure affordable housing in the Downtown Eastside, making this project an important effort towards reconciliation." – Dave Baspaly, President, Lu'ma Native Housing Society

Quick facts:

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $82 -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, and people with lived experience of housing need. All NHS investments delivered by the federal, provincial, and territorial governments will respect the key principles of NHS that support partnerships, people, and communities.

is a 10-year, -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. The National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF) is a $13.2 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults.

A dditional Information:

Visit Canada.ca/housing for the most requested Government of Canada housing information.

housing information. CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook. To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit: www.placetocallhome.ca

Check out the National Housing Strategy Housing Funding Initiatives Map to see affordable housing projects that have been developed across Canada .

. To learn more about government's new Homes for People action plan, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2023HOUS0019-000436

To learn about the steps the Province is taking to tackle the housing crisis and deliver affordable homes for British Columbians, visit: https://strongerbc.gov.bc.ca/housing/

This project is part of a $19-billion housing investment by the B.C. government. Since 2017, the Province has nearly 77,000 new homes that have been delivered or are underway, including nearly 8,000 in Vancouver .

housing investment by the B.C. government. Since 2017, the Province has nearly 77,000 new homes that have been delivered or are underway, including nearly 8,000 in . To learn more about the details of the First United redevelopment project, visit: https://firstunited.ca/first-forward-redevelopment

To learn more about the First Forward capital campaign and funding for the non-residential portion of the project, visit: https://firstunited.ca/first-forward-capital-campaign

SOURCE Government of Canada

For further information: Contacts: Micaal Ahmed, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations: Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]; Ministry of Housing Media Relations, 236 478-0251, BC Housing Media Relations, [email protected]