Canada Supporting Clean Energy for Remote B.C. Indigenous Community

OTTAWA, Aug. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada is home to several hundred rural and remote Indigenous communities. As Canada builds a cleaner energy future, it supports communities across the country looking to reduce their reliance on diesel and move toward renewable energy sources. Working together, we can cut pollution, clean our air and create local jobs.

The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, today announced an investment of $2.3 million for the Kwikwasut'inuxw Haxwa'mis First Nation to install a hybrid smart-grid solar photovoltaic (PV) battery system in the remote village of G wa'yasd a ms, British Columbia.

By integrating the PV battery system with the village's existing diesel power plant, this project will generate reliable clean energy to the village, supplying half of its electrical needs for power generation and reducing fuel consumption by more than 50 percent. This project will also result in fewer emissions, as well as energy self-sufficiency and jobs for the residents of G wa'yasd a ms.

This investment comes from Natural Resources Canada's Clean Energy for Rural and Remote Communities Program, which supports a more sustainable and clean energy future by investing in projects that reduce reliance on fossil fuels in Canada's rural and remote communities.

Through Generation Energy, Canada's national energy dialogue, Canadians expressed that they want Canada to continue to be a leader in the transition to a clean growth economy. The Government of Canada supports smarter energy initiatives that create a clean, sustainable, competitive energy sector that cuts pollution and acts on climate change.

"Moving communities away from diesel fuel will result in less pollution, cleaner air, lower energy costs and local job opportunities. The Government of Canada is proud to partner with Indigenous communities as they plan and develop innovative clean energy projects that will have benefits for generations to come."

Amarjeet Sohi

Canada's Minister of Natural Resources

"As a remote community, we are feeling the impacts of climate change, yet many of us feel hopeless in finding a solution. This solar PV and battery project is a way that we can contribute to fighting climate change. The funding from the NRCan Clean Energy for Rural and Remote Communities to invest in a solar PV and battery system is a welcome opportunity. Not only will this alleviate financial pressures associated with increasing diesel costs, but it is setting the stage for a cleaner and brighter future for the seven generations."

KHFN Chief and Council

