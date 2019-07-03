Canada supporting Canadian solutions to protect nature through 22 projects across the country

DARTMOUTH, NS, July 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Surrounded by three oceans and home to the longest coastline in the world and the vast boreal forest that act as the lungs of our planet, Canada is home to many wildlife species. Protecting our nature benefits our health, our communities, and future generations.

Through the Environmental Damages Fund, Canada is supporting wildlife conservation and improving areas damaged by human activity. Today, the federal government awarded more than $2.4 million in funding for 22 community-based environmental restoration projects in Alberta, British Columbia, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Nunavut, Ontario, Quebec, and Saskatchewan.

The Environmental Damages Fund ensures that court-awarded penalties for environmental violations are used to carry out projects that protect wildlife and preserve, restore or improve our natural environment. The Government of Canada, through the Environmental Damages Fund, will continue to ensure that fines and payments from environmental offences are invested in initiatives that protect the environment.

"We all have a role to play to protect and preserve our nature. By working together with communities across the country, we are taking concrete action through this program to protect our wildlife and help restore nature."

– Catherine McKenna, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

Since the creation of the Environmental Damages Fund in 1995, 341 projects totalling more than $21.7 million have received funding.

The Environmental Damages Fund follows the "Polluter Pays Principle", helping to ensure that those who cause environmental damage or harm to wildlife take responsibility for their actions.

The Environmental Damages Fund receives monies from fines, court orders, and voluntary payments from various pieces of legislation including: the Fisheries Act, the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999, the Migratory Birds Convention Act, 1994, and the Canada Shipping Act, 2001.

