GATINEAU, QC, March 5, 2025 /CNW/ - For many young people, a summer job is a key milestone on their path to a successful future. It allows them to learn new skills, build confidence and explore their career interests, all while putting money in their pockets to help pay for education and living expenses. That is why the Government of Canada supports thousands of meaningful summer jobs for youth each year through the Canada Summer Jobs (CSJ) program.

CSJ has a proven track record of providing summer job opportunities that young people can benefit from. In fact, last year, the program surpassed its 70,000 jobs target, with 71,200 jobs created. Building on this success, the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, announced today that 70,000 CSJ opportunities will be available this summer for young people between the ages of 15 and 30.

As of April 21, young job seekers will be able to find new job opportunities in their communities on the Job Bank website and mobile app. Youth will be able to apply for Canada Summer Jobs in fields that interest them, such as the recreation sector, the food industry, marketing and tourism, among others. Jobs are also available in a variety of high-demand and growing fields, including housing construction and environmental protection.

Now is a great time for young people to update their resumes, create a Job Bank account, and get familiar with the site and the app. New jobs will be added throughout the summer, so youth are encouraged to check Job Bank regularly for updates and to share exciting job opportunities with their friends.

CSJ prioritizes projects that support youth who face barriers to employment. This includes youth with disabilities, Indigenous youth, Black and racialized youth, 2SLGBTQI+ youth, and youth in rural, remote, or official language minority communities. By providing all young people with equitable opportunities to develop their skills, CSJ can help them succeed in the job market.

CSJ is delivered through the Youth Employment and Skills Strategy (YESS) and is part of a wide variety of programs offered by the Government of Canada to help youth gain the skills, education, and work experience they need to successfully transition into the workforce.

"A summer job is more than just a paycheque—it's a chance for young people to gain experience, develop new skills, and explore career paths that interest them. Through Canada Summer Jobs, there are thousands of opportunities for youth to grow, contribute to their communities and build a strong foundation for their future."

– The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

To help youth in Canada pursue and achieve their dreams, the Government is investing to support 90,000 youth job placements and employment support opportunities. As indicated in Budget 2024, the Government will provide $351.2 million in 2025–26 for the YESS. These investments in youth job opportunities include:

.5 million in 2025–26 for CSJ, to provide well-paying summer job opportunities, including in sectors facing critical labour shortages, such as housing construction; and

$150 .7 million in 2025–26 for the horizontal YESS Program, to provide job placements and employment supports to youth.

CSJ-funded jobs are full-time (30 to 40 hours per week), with a duration of 6 to 16 weeks (average duration being 8 weeks).

An independent audit of CSJ by the Office of the Auditor General of Canada found that youth who participate in the CSJ program benefit from better long-term earnings than non-participants.

found that youth who participate in the CSJ program benefit from better long-term earnings than non-participants. Since 2020, CSJ has supported more than 454,000 jobs for youth.

In a survey of CSJ youth participants for 2024, 92% of respondents reported having gained confidence in multiple skills needed for future employment. Additionally, 85% of respondents indicated that they were optimistic about their future employment prospects.

