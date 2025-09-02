The Canada Strong Pass launched a wave of enthusiasm across the country, showcasing Canadians' passion and their shared sense of unity and pride.

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - This summer, Canadians reconnected with their country and experienced the places, cultures and stories that shape our shared identity, bring us together and makes Canada strong.

Since its launch in June, the Canada Strong Pass has led to increased visits across national, provincial and territorial museums, historic sites, parks as well as increased rail travel. Canadians' enthusiasm for exploring and celebrating their country also supported local communities and businesses across Canada.

Over the summer, the Canada Strong Pass enhanced access to national parks, historic sites and marine conservation areas administered by Parks Canada, with free admission and reduced camping fees. Children and youth enjoyed free or discounted entry at national museums and the Plains of Abraham Museum, while several provinces and territories extended similar benefits at their own cultural institutions. VIA Rail Canada also made travel more affordable through the pass.

As the initiative concludes, the Government of Canada remains committed to supporting initiatives that makes it easier for everyone to discover and enjoy Canada. The Canada Strong Pass will have left a lasting impression, making this a summer to remember and highlighting that our country is strong, diverse and worth celebrating.

Quotes

"The success of the Canada Strong Pass shows just how much Canadians value our cultural, historical and natural treasures. From all corners of the country, we explored and celebrated Canada together. I am particularly proud of the number of children who had the opportunity to discover their rich country and create memories. This is how we build Canada strong. This summer will be remembered as a powerful expression of Canadian pride and unity."

—The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

"This summer, the Canada Strong Pass made it easier for young Canadians to travel across the country by train, experience our diverse cultures and landscapes, and contribute to our regional economies. We're committed to supporting rail travel and improving regional connectivity for businesses, tourists and all Canadians."

—The Honourable Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Transport and Internal Trade

"The Canada Strong Pass helped Canadians come together, support local economies, and experience our rich country. From small businesses that welcomed new visitors to families creating memories at cultural and historic sites, this initiative showed how tourism strengthens local communities and deepens our sense of national pride. I'm proud that so many Canadians embraced this opportunity and I hope it inspires them to keep building their own Canadian bucket list."

—The Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism)

"Canada's natural landscapes are more than just iconic destinations; they are reflections of our shared identity and history. With more than 200 sites across every province and territory, Parks Canada offers affordable, meaningful experiences that connect people to nature, culture and community. We're proud to see Canadians have embraced these iconic spaces and reconnected with nature this summer through the Canada Strong Pass."

—The Honourable Nathalie Provost, Secretary of State (Nature)

Quick Facts

Mid-summer results showed an average 15-percent increase in attendance across all participating national museums, compared to 2024.

VIA Rail Canada recorded more than 50,000 Canada Strong Pass bookings by September 2, 2025 and saw strong, positive reactions online.

Early indications are that visits to Parks Canada places increased by 10 percent as the Canada Strong Pass has inspired people to explore Canada.

Canadian Heritage will compile the final results from participating partners in the coming weeks.

Canada Strong Pass

Choose Canada

Destination Canada

