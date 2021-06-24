OTTAWA, ON, June 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada and the United States are strengthening their bilateral energy relationship. The North American energy sector is highly integrated, supporting workers and bringing economic benefits to both sides of the border.

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources, and Jennifer Granholm, the United States Secretary of Energy, participated in today's signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on energy cooperation. The Canadian and United States portions of the North American Renewables Integration Study (NARIS) were also released today.

The MOU is a key milestone in meeting the commitments set out in the Roadmap for a Renewed U.S.-Canada Partnership. The partnership underscores the importance of strategic collaboration between the two countries, including Canada's commitment to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. The MOU reaffirms our shared priority of a people-centred clean energy transition that leaves no one behind.

Specifically, it increases bilateral cooperation on sustainable and equitable energy transitions, clean energy innovation, connectivity and low-carbon transportation, including in the following areas:

North American critical energy infrastructure and cybersecurity;

advancement of a clean electric grid;

clean fuels;

energy efficiency standards;

the Canada-U.S. Joint Action Plan on Critical Minerals;

knowledge sharing on nuclear energy policies; and

collaboration on carbon capture, utilization and storage.

Canada also welcomes the release of the North American Renewable Integration Study (NARIS) — the largest study of its kind, exploring the potential to increase integration and transmission of clean power across North America.

NARIS provides a forward-looking perspective on the Canadian and United States power systems from planning through to operation. Expanding international transmission infrastructure will help both countries meet their shared clean energy and climate goals and could generate between $10 billion to $30 billion of net value through to 2050.

Quotes

"No two countries in the world have their energy sectors as closely linked as Canada and the United States do. It's a relationship that supports thousands of jobs and drives economic activity on both sides of the border. We're strengthening our bilateral energy relationship to build a clean energy future. And we're leaving no one behind."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr.

Minister of Natural Resources

"The United States and Canada have a shared commitment to protect our planet and ensure that all pockets of North America have access to affordable, clean energy. We can't tackle the climate crisis alone — we must work together to accelerate the flow of low-carbon electricity across our borders, spurring job growth and ushering in a 100% clean energy future."



Jennifer M. Granholm

Secretary, U.S. Department of Energy

Quick facts

Canada is the largest energy supplier to the United States , and Canada is the second-largest market for United States energy exports.





is the largest energy supplier to , and is the second-largest market for energy exports. As the number-one supplier of electricity to the United States , Canada provides clean, affordable, secure, reliable and flexible power to fuel its economy, creating jobs on both sides of the border.





, provides clean, affordable, secure, reliable and flexible power to fuel its economy, creating jobs on both sides of the border. Between 2015 and 2019, the United States was the destination for close to 80 percent of all Canadian clean tech exports.





was the destination for close to 80 percent of all Canadian clean tech exports. There was over $94 billion in two-way minerals and metals trade between the two countries in 2019.





in two-way minerals and metals trade between the two countries in 2019. Leveraging Canada and the United States' highly integrated and complementary electricity systems can help both countries meet their emission reduction goals.

