LONDON, Oct. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, concluded a three-day visit to London, United Kingdom, from October 14 to 16, focused on advancing secure critical minerals supply chains and energy security for Canada and our allies.

During his trip, Minister Hodgson met with key government and industry partners to drive new investments by British partners in Canada's resource sectors, expand Canada's market access and strengthen Canada–U.K. collaboration on critical minerals, nuclear energy and other strategic priorities under Canada's ambitious G7 agenda.

While in London, Minister Hodgson was pleased to join Chris McDonald, the United Kingdom's Minister for Industry in the Department of Energy Security and Net Zero and newly appointed Envoy for the Critical Minerals Production Alliance, to deliver remarks at a meeting of the Alliance's Envoys. This gathering marked a significant milestone: all G7 countries have now officially named their envoys to the Alliance, underscoring a shared commitment to advancing collaboration on critical minerals. With the United Kingdom's appointment of Minister McDonald, the G7 is poised to accelerate efforts toward delivering concrete outcomes at the upcoming G7 Energy and Environment Ministers' Meeting on October 30–31, 2025.

Minister Hodgson also held bilateral meetings with Minister McDonald and Secretary of State for Energy and Climate Change, Ed Miliband. Canada and the United Kingdom are working together to pinpoint key critical minerals infrastructure, production and processing capacities, as well as opportunities for joint investments to support secure and sustainable supply chain development. The Minister also advanced discussions with the United Kingdom on civil nuclear energy across both fission and fusion, engaging in a trilateral meeting with representatives from the U.K. Atomic Energy Authority and U.K. Industrial Fusion Solutions to discuss a strategic partnership between Canada and the United Kingdom on fusion energy. This builds upon the Joint Statement by Prime Minister Carney and Prime Minister Starmer in June 2025 in which both leaders committed to developing a world-leading fusion energy partnership and deepening cooperation on nuclear energy, including to reduce the influence of Russia on international fuel supply chains.

Finally, on the margins of the London Metal Exchange Week, Minister Hodgson met with major mining companies with a strong presence in the United Kingdom and a strong interest in procuring Canadian critical minerals, as well as other key investors from the United Kingdom. The Minister highlighted the opportunities of expanding mining operations in Canada and investing in Canadian critical minerals.

The Minister's trip to the United Kingdom reinforced Canada's position as a reliable, responsible and ambitious energy and resource leader -- one that is strengthening alliances, attracting investment and building resilience in the face of global uncertainty.

"Canada and the United Kingdom have a deep and enduring partnership rooted in shared values and mutual economic and security interests. As G7 President this year, this visit was an important step in strengthening our collaboration and Canada's leadership on critical minerals and nuclear energy and selling Canada as a partner and place where global players should invest. I look forward to furthering these discussions at the Ministers' Meeting later this month."

"This visit to London underscores Canada's leadership in the global energy transition. The progress made on critical minerals and clean energy reflects our dedication to innovation, sustainability and international cooperation."

During this trip, Minister Hodgson was accompanied by Claude Guay, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, as well as Ralph Goodale, the High Commissioner for Canada in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and Permanent Representative to the International Maritime Organization.

The G7 Critical Minerals Action Plan and Critical Minerals Production Alliance, announced in June 2025 at the G7 Leaders' Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, represent a shared commitment by G7 partners to diversify the responsible production and supply of critical minerals, encourage investments in critical mineral projects and local value creation and promote innovation. In line with this commitment, the Critical Minerals Production Alliance will work with trusted international partners to guarantee supply for advanced manufacturing and defense.

Each member of the G7 named an Envoy to lead the work of the Critical Minerals Production Alliance. The Envoys for each country include: Isabella Chan, Senior Assistant Deputy Minister for the Lands and Minerals Sector at Natural Resources Canada; Benjamin Gallezot, Interministerial Delegate for Critical Minerals of France; Matthias Koehler, Deputy Director General of Raw Materials Policy for Germany; Alberto Castronovo, Head of Investment and Internationalization within the Cabinet of the Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy; Hiroyuki Hatada, Deputy Director-General of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan; Chris McDonald, Minister for Industry in the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero and the Department for Business and Trade of the United Kingdom; and David Copley, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Global Supply Chain for the United States

The United Kingdom is Canada's largest trading partner in Europe -- and our third largest globally. In 2024, two-way trade in goods and services reached $61 billion.

United Kingdom companies continue to be a key source of foreign direct investment in Canada, employing more than 166,000 people in their Canadian operations.

