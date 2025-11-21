DELTA, BC, Nov. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is investing in clean transportation to strengthen Canada's economic security and energy leadership by improving performance and reducing emissions and costs of heavy-duty trucks, ensuring our economy remains competitive while building a cleaner future for Canadians.

Today, the Honourable Jill McKnight, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, on behalf of the Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, announced over $1.4 million in federal funding for a research and development project with Hydra Energy Canada Corporation in Delta, British Columbia.

This project is focused on optimizing retrofitted hydrogen co-combustion engines in heavy-duty trucks, which are relatively new to the Canadian transportation market. Hydrogen co-combustion engines use hydrogen alongside a primary fuel, such as diesel, to reduce tailpipe greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. The project aims to increase the proportion of hydrogen in the combustion process as well as to develop machine learning to improve vehicle performance, fuel consumption and emissions reductions, which is also expected to result in lower operating costs. These advancements will be demonstrated during trials with commercial trucks converted to hydrogen co-combustion currently operating in British Columbia.

Through projects like this, Canada is driving the next generation of clean transportation and securing our place as a global leader in the clean energy economy.

"Canadian innovators like Hydra Energy are developing the technologies we need to support our clean transportation industry. This project is showing that reducing emissions saves money for operators and makes our economy more competitive. Together with industry, we're investing in advanced technology to support the strongest, cleanest economy in the G7."

The Honourable Tim Hodgson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"With today's announcement, we are supporting innovative research right here in British Columbia that has the potential to make heavy-duty trucks cleaner and more efficient for Canadians and the world. Investments in projects like this underscore our commitment to driving innovation in B.C. and show clean technology is not only good for the environment but also good for business."

The Honourable Jill McKnight

Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

"Hydra is profoundly grateful to receive funding from Natural Resources Canada's Energy Innovation Program, awarded through the On-road Transportation Decarbonization call for proposals. This substantial support will be instrumental in expediting the advancement of our hydrogen–diesel co-combustion technology. This collaboration is fundamental in creating a pathway to significantly decrease the GHG emissions of the transportation industry while providing an affordable demand solution for the hydrogen sector to scale. We are truly thankful for the Government of Canada's partnership and shared commitment to a cleaner future."

Badr Abduljawad

Co-Founder and Chief Information Officer, Hydra Energy Canada Corporation

The Energy Innovation Program's On-road Transportation Decarbonization call for proposals supports research, development and demonstration projects that address technical and market barriers for low-emission, on-road medium- and heavy-duty vehicles; increase the uptake of zero-emissions on-road vehicles; and improve the transportation system's overall efficiency.

This project is funded with $1.35 million through Natural Resources Canada's Energy Innovation Program – On-Road Transportation Decarbonization call for proposals. Hydra Energy also received advisory services and up to $75,000 from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program to support the development of this technology.

