OTTAWA, ON, May 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Science and research have the power to solve the world's greatest challenges, drive innovation and economic growth, and unravel fundamental questions about life itself. That is why the Government of Canada is supporting international scientific collaboration and investing in research that pushes the boundaries of human knowledge.

Today, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Economic Development Canada for Quebec Regions, announced that Canada has signed a statement of intent with the European Organization for Nuclear Research, also known as CERN, to strengthen collaboration on future planning for large research infrastructure facilities, and on novel and advanced techniques and tools. The statement of intent was signed in April by Canada's Deputy Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, Philip Jennings, and CERN's Director-General, Fabiola Gianotti.

CERN is a world-leading research facility in Geneva, Switzerland, focused on fundamental physics, with a mission to uncover what the universe is made of and how it works. Canada contributes to CERN's work through advanced equipment, scientific expertise and top talent, with TRIUMF—Canada's particle accelerator centre—serving as the primary bridge for these efforts. The statement of intent ensures Canada will continue to be a world leader in physics, contributing to and advancing research on fundamental questions about the mysteries of the universe.

By signing the statement of intent, Canada and CERN signalled their intent to enhance collaboration in planning future projects to foster breakthrough scientific discoveries. This includes ongoing studies on the Future Circular Collider (FCC), CERN's next flagship project. This proposed higher-performance particle collider would eventually replace CERN's Large Hadron Collider, the world's most powerful particle accelerator, which is helping scientists study the basic building blocks of the universe. Should the FCC be selected to move forward, Canada intends to collaborate on its construction and the physics experiments that will take place at the research facility, subject to appropriate domestic approvals.

Canada and CERN also intend to promote joint efforts in developing advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence and quantum technologies, and their use in particle physics research and beyond. Through this partnership, Canada is advancing human understanding of our universe and ensuring Canadian researchers and scientists are leading the way.

"Canada's scientific community has long been at the forefront of particle physics research. This collaboration with CERN will further diversify our international partnerships and strengthen Canada's position as a global leader in science and innovation. By working with the world's leading physics research facility, the government is creating opportunities for Canadian researchers to contribute to groundbreaking discoveries that will advance our understanding of the universe and drive technological innovation."

– The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

"Global scientific endeavours like CERN and the Large Hadron Collider are major drivers of technological progress and have positive impacts on our world. Through TRIUMF's international connections, Canadian researchers are tackling emerging global issues, improving health outcomes and driving innovations that benefit all. With this statement of intent, Canada is showing its support for TRIUMF and the country's national major research facilities, and for the academic and industrial research communities they support."

– Nigel Smith, Executive Director and CEO of TRIUMF

Budget 2024 provided more than $399 million over five years to TRIUMF to operate and upgrade infrastructure for its particle accelerator complex, which delivers and expands a diverse program of science that spans accelerator science, particle and nuclear physics, life sciences, innovation and technology transfer, and more.

over five years to TRIUMF to operate and upgrade infrastructure for its particle accelerator complex, which delivers and expands a diverse program of science that spans accelerator science, particle and nuclear physics, life sciences, innovation and technology transfer, and more. TRIUMF is fulfilling Canada's international commitments for new accelerator components and operation as part of the high-luminosity upgrade of the Large Hadron Collider at CERN. TRIUMF also has an international cooperation agreement with CERN that gives researchers access to CERN's facilities and provides opportunities for collaboration.

international commitments for new accelerator components and operation as part of the high-luminosity upgrade of the Large Hadron Collider at CERN. TRIUMF also has an international cooperation agreement with CERN that gives researchers access to CERN's facilities and provides opportunities for collaboration. Including the funding for TRIUMF, Budget 2024 provided investments of $734 million in modern, high-quality research facilities and infrastructure to help solve real-world problems, create economic opportunities and attract and train the next generation of scientific talent.

in modern, high-quality research facilities and infrastructure to help solve real-world problems, create economic opportunities and attract and train the next generation of scientific talent. Since 2016, the government has invested over $22 billion in Canadian science and research initiatives, including infrastructure and emerging talent, as well as other science and technology support measures.

