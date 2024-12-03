Canada signs General Security of Information Agreement with Ukraine

GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to strengthening its relationship with partner countries and expanding economic opportunities for Canada.

Today, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Quebec Lieutenant, in collaboration with Global Affairs Canada and the Department of National Defence, successfully negotiated a General Security of Information Agreement (GSOIA) concerning industrial security and national defence with Ukraine.

The GSOIA was formally signed by the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Andrii Sybiha, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, during the Meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs in Brussels this morning.

The protection of sensitive information is a critical priority for the Government of Canada throughout all of its international operations. GSOIAs contribute to strengthening bilateral relationships by permitting greater levels of military cooperation and interoperability. This is done while ensuring that Canada maintains the highest standards of security to protect sensitive Government of Canada information entrusted to contractors and governments across the world.

The world continues to face complex security and defence challenges since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine. In this global climate, Canada remains unwavering in its support of Ukraine's people, in its institutions, and to its ultimate goal of protecting its sovereignty and territorial integrity. Canada will continue to work with a diversity of partners to achieve tangible results aligned with Ukraine's vision for its own recovery.

The signature of this GSOIA reaffirms once again Canada's commitment to supporting Ukraine and underscores the importance of democracy and democratic institutions, while establishing a mutual understanding of how sensitive government information must be handled and protected between both countries. It contributes to deepening bilateral security cooperation and increasing information sharing and defence collaboration between Canada and Ukraine.

GSOIAs for industrial security and defence contribute to the government's priorities by creating jobs and building and maintaining international relationships that will advance peace and economic prosperity.

"The protection of sensitive information, along with increasing economic prosperity, are critical priorities for the Government of Canada throughout all of its international operations. Signing this agreement ensures that Canada will maintain the highest standards of security to protect sensitive Government of Canada information, while also increasing information sharing and collaboration between Canada and Ukraine."

"Canada's relationship with Ukraine is steadfast, and is rooted in deep political, commercial and people-to-people ties that have been strengthened over generations. In the face of rapidly evolving global challenges, the signing of this agreement reaffirms that Ukraine is a strong and trusted partner to Canada and indicates that both countries will continue to work together to create a more secure future for their citizens."

A GSOIA is a legally binding security instrument that supports national defence and military operational requirements by setting out the mutual rights and obligations between 2 parties with respect to protecting classified information and assets when in foreign custody as well as sensitive government procurement requiring the exchange of classified government information and assets, particularly in the sectors of defence, security, aerospace, maritime, nuclear and space.

A GSOIA allows security screened suppliers from both countries to access classified information or assets necessary to bid on sensitive procurements in the other country and facilitate business opportunities for companies in industries such as defence, security, aerospace, marine, nuclear and space.

GSOIAs are negotiated by Public Services and Procurement Canada's Industrial Security Sector in collaboration with Global Affairs Canada and the Department of National Defence.

This GSOIA constitutes the 27th bilateral security instrument signed by Canada .

