OTTAWA, ON, April 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

Today, the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau announced that the Government of Canada has regained market access to Guatemala for Canada's pork, beef and poultry products.

Guatemala had closed access to its market for Canadian meat products in December 2013, due new requirements to inspect facilities in Canada for approval of exports. Since 2013, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, with the support of Agriculture and Agri-food Canada, has been negotiating access for Canada's meat products to Guatemala.

As part of this market access, Canadian exports of beef, pork and poultry meat products produced on or after April 17, 2023, are now eligible to be exported to Guatemala.

Increased exports into Guatemala has been part of Canada's long-term strategy to grow international markets for Canadian exporters, while contributing to global food security benefiting global consumers with access to high-quality meat and poultry products.

This also provides more opportunities for Canadian producers to diversify their exports and access key markets that are in close proximity geographically. Given the high transportation costs and supply chain challenges industry has faced, this access is welcomed news.

Quote

"This is a big win for Canada. The success of Canadian agriculture depends heavily on Canada's ability to export to the world, and Guatemala presents many opportunities for our exporters. Our Government will continue to support industry's efforts to get Canadian businesses into new and existing markets and stimulate economic growth."

- The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

Quick facts

In 2022, Guatemala's total global import of beef, pork, and poultry was valued at $360 million .

total global import of beef, pork, and poultry was valued at . Canada's agriculture and agri-food exports have continued to increase despite sector challenges, reaching over $93.9 billion in 2022 and surpassing a previous target to grow agri-food exports to at least $75 billion by 2025.

Follow us on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn

Web: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

For further information: For Media: Simon Lafortune, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, [email protected], 343-549-0778; Media Relations, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Ottawa, Ontario, 613-773-7972, 1-866-345-7972, [email protected]