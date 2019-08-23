Canada, Saskatchewan and the City of Regina support revitalization of Globe Theatre

REGINA, Aug. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Investing in cultural and historical infrastructure plays an important role in developing dynamic communities, promoting tourism and economic growth, and preserving Canada's heritage.

Today, the Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Tina Beaudry-Mellor, Minister of Advanced Education, on behalf of the Honourable Gordon S. Wyant, Deputy Premier and Minister Responsible for SaskBuilds; and His Worship Michael Fougere, Mayor of the City of Regina, announced funding for major refurbishments to the Prince Edward Building in Regina, home to the Globe Theatre.

The project involves refurbishing this designated heritage building to address water infiltration, replace and fire-proof structural columns in the basement, repair and repoint masonry, and upgrade the mechanical and electrical systems.

Once completed, the work will make the building safer and more energy efficient, and allow the Globe Theatre—Saskatchewan's largest performing arts organization and the regional theatre for Regina—to offer performances in a larger, more modern theatre-in-the-round.

The Government of Canada is contributing $10,831,697 to this project through the Community, Culture and Recreation Stream of the Investing in Canada Plan. The Government of Saskatchewan will contribute $9,025,512, and the City of Regina will provide $6,600,000. The Globe Theatre will cover the remaining project costs and related expenses. The total estimated project cost is $28.9 million.

"The creative sector, including live theatre, enriches our lives, creates interesting jobs, drives economic growth and stimulates community vitality. The Government of Canada is proud to be investing nearly $11 million in capital improvements for Regina's Globe Theatre - one of Saskatchewan's primary cultural hubs with a national reputation for high standards and innovation. The Prince Edward Building has been a civic landmark for more than a century and home to the Globe for nearly 40 years. The improvements now to be undertaken will ensure this rich heritage continues, safely and efficiently, with the highest capacity for performance and production excellence."

The Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, and Member of Parliament for Regina–Wascana, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"The Globe Theatre has been showcasing tremendous talent and staging world-class productions for more than 50 years. The Government of Saskatchewan is proud to play a role in these unique live performances continuing at the Prince Edward Building by investing more than $9 million toward the refurbishment of this heritage landmark. This provincial funding will support the creation of a state-of-the-art venue in the heart of Regina and help the show to go on for decades to come."

The Honourable Tina Beaudry-Mellor, Minister of Advanced Education, on behalf of the Honourable Gordon S. Wyant, Deputy Premier and Minister Responsible for SaskBuilds

"This is a vital project for Regina's heritage and culture and for the revitalization of our downtown. It will see that a prominent, historically significant heritage property is preserved for future generations. It also helps ensure the viability of the Globe Theatre, one of Regina's longest-running, most nationally-recognized cultural institutions. The expansion and addition of stage and rehearsal spaces will also help grow and mature smaller cultural organizations."

His Worship Michael Fougere, Mayor of the City of Regina

"Globe Theatre has continued to entertain, educate and engage the people of Saskatchewan in the art of professional theatre for over 50 years. We are incredibly grateful to the Government of Canada, the Province of Saskatchewan, the City of Regina and our lead donors for their investment in our theatre. The refurbishment of the historic Prince Edward Building will contribute to the revitalization of Regina's downtown, create a sustainable financial future for Globe Theatre and enable us to meet the needs of our patrons, artists, students, employees, other arts organizations and the wider community for years to come."

Jaime Boldt, Executive Director, Globe Theatre

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

