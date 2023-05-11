OTTAWA, ON, May 11, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canada Safety Council (CSC) today announced its latest innovative training initiative that supports advanced driver skills and safety within the delivery, passenger, and rideshare industries across Canada.

Canada Safety Council and Bluedrop ISM introduce Driver for Hire Online Training (CNW Group/Canada Safety Council)

Driver for Hire Online Training is a collaborative venture by the CSC in partnership with Bluedrop ISM (Bluedrop), a leading training solutions provider, and funded by the Government of Canada's Skills for Success Program. The interactive eLearning focuses on advancing job-specific and essential skills for paid drivers within a variety of growing sectors. The program also covers valuable content from the Government's Skills for Success curriculum.

The CSC first announced its partnership with Bluedrop on December 15, 2022 with the intent of enhancing its training delivery and certification through the implementation of a user-friendly digitized platform for the benefit of instructors and learners alike. This new industry-specific initiative was a logical extension of the partnership between the two training and safety-focused organizations.

"The growth and proliferation of employers and drivers within rideshare and related delivery industries presented an opportunity for advancing driver safety and confidence through a relevant and purpose-built training solution," said Gareth Jones, President & CEO of the CSC. He added, "as such, a nationally standardized program aimed at improving driver skills, safety, confidence, and overall performance was conceptualized in collaboration with Bluedrop."

The online and interactive program will be made available to employers, employment centres, non-profit agencies and drivers. Jones added "offering the training in a modern and easily consumable format for industry stakeholders was key."

Driver for Hire will be available 24/7, and a quick and easy registration is all it will take to get started. As a fully-funded program, there is no cost to employers or individual drivers in completing the training during the rollout phase. Drivers and job seekers will gain a valuable life-long and transferable digital training certificate, and employers will benefit from added safety, confidence, and job readiness skills.

"Beyond the obvious safety benefits, Driver for Hire can also help many people get a valuable credential to help them find a job. It will provide employers and gig economy companies with a competitive advantage and potential for positive business reviews, safer employees and contractors, and a more loyal and confident workforce," said Emad Rizkalla, Founder and CEO of Bluedrop ISM. In addition, Rizkalla noted that the eLearning format "provides consistent delivery and allows drivers to complete the course on their own time and at a pace that works for them."

Driver for Hire Online Training will be available nationwide July 2023. You can learn more about the training, subscribe for updates, and pre-register yourself or your company's drivers for easy access to the training when it becomes available HERE .

About Canada Safety Council

The CSC is an independent, knowledge-based, charitable organization dedicated to the cause of safety. Focusing on safety education as an important element in long term reduction of avoidable deaths and injuries, the Council serves as a national resource for safety programs.

About Bluedrop ISM

Bluedrop ISM is a recognized technology innovator that transforms training delivery and credential management through its SkillsPass workforce training platform. SkillsPass is the trusted solution for governments and industry groups around the globe to advance critical skill development and lifelong credential management. Bluedrop was recently recognized as one of Canada's Top SME employers for the second year in a row.

SOURCE Canada Safety Council

For further information: Jackie Barbe, National Manager, Vehicle Programs, Canada Safety Council, [email protected]; Shawn Ryan, Director, Marketing, Bluedrop ISM, [email protected]