Canada's Women's Rugby Team roster announced for opening match of WXV 1 in Vancouver against France

"The team is looking forward to getting WXV 1 started on home soil here in Vancouver," said Rouet. "Our journey and preparation for Rugby World Cup starts now and we are looking forward to seeing a strong performance from the team against France on Sunday. Training camp has been a great experience, and the players have been working hard to prepare for the tournament. Everyone is excited to be back on the pitch."

Named to Canada's match day roster against France are 20 players who were selected for Canada's historic win over the New Zealand Black Ferns at the 2024 Pacific Four Series this past May in Christchurch.

Asia Hogan-Rochester and Caroline Crossley are in line to earn their first caps after recently winning a silver medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics with Canada's Women's Sevens Team alongside fellow teammates Fancy Bermudez, Olivia Apps and Alysha Corrigan, who were also named to the match day roster.

Starting in the centers for Canada is Shoshanah Seumanutafa from White Rock, BC who played her rugby growing up at the Pacific Academy and UBC Thunderbirds where she three Canada West championships.

All of Canada's WXV 1 matches will be available on TSN and TSN+. On Sunday September 29, Canada's game against France will be broadcast on TSN2 and livestreamed on TSN+ at 3:45pm PT/6:45pm ET.

Canada's Women's Rugby Team Match Day Roster vs France

1. Brittany Kassil (Guelph, ON) – Guelph Goats

2. Emily Tuttosi (Souris, MB) – Calgary Hornets / Exeter Chiefs

3. DaLeaka Menin (Vulcan, AB) – Calgary Hornets / Exeter Chiefs

4. Tyson Beukeboom (Uxbridge, ON) – Cowichan Piggies / Aurora Barbarians / Ealing Trailfinders

5. Laetitia Royer (Loretteville, QC) – St-Anne-de-Bellevue / Concordia Univeristy / ASM

6. Pamphinette Buisa (Gatineau, QC) – Ottawa Irish

7. Fabiola Forteza (Quebec City, QC) – Club de rugby de Québec / Stade Bordelais

8. Gabrielle Senft (Regina, SK) – Castaway Wanderers / Saracens

9. Justine Pelletier (Rivière-du-Loup, QC) – Club de rugby de Québec / Stade Bordelais

10. Claire Gallagher (Caledon, ON) – Aurora Barbarians / Leicester Tigers

11. Paige Farries (Red Deer, AB) – Saracens

12. Alexandra Tessier (Sainte-Clotilde-de-Horton, QC) – Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue RFC / Exeter Chiefs

13. Shoshanah Seumanutafa (White Rock, BC) – Counties Manukau

14. Fancy Bermudez (Edmonton, AB) – Nor'Westers Athletic Association / Westshore RFC / Saracens

15. Julia Schell (Uxbridge, ON) – Guelph Goats / Castaway Wanderers / Ealing Trailfinders

FINISHERS

16. Sara Cline (Edmonton, AB) – Leprechaun Tigers

17. McKinley Hunt (King City, ON) – Aurora Barbarians / Saracens

18. Alexandria Ellis (Ottawa, ON) – Barrhaven Scottish / Stade Français Paris

19. Courtney Holtkamp (Rimbey, AB) – Red Deer Titans Rugby

20. Caroline Crossley (Victoria, BC) - Castaway Wanderers

21. Olivia Apps (Lindsay, ON) – Lindsay RFC

22. Alysha Corrigan (Charlottetown, PEI) - CRFC

23. Asia Hogan-Rochester (Toronto, ON) - Toronto Nomads

