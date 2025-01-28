HSBC SVNS Vancouver schedule announced as Canada's sevens teams prepare for return to home soil

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Fans will be treated to 70 matches and 28 hours of fast, hard-hitting rugby action over three days at HSBC SVNS Vancouver, with the full schedule for February 21 to 23 at BC Place now available here. Tickets are available for purchase at vansevens.com.

Canada's Women's Sevens Team, who had a fourth-place finish in Perth this past weekend and took bronze at the 2024 edition of HSBC SVNS Vancouver, will kick off their campaign on Friday February 21 at 3:28pm PT against Brazil. This will be the team's first match on home soil since their history-making silver medal performance last summer at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

They will then continue Pool A action on Friday night, taking on Spain at 8:58pm PT. Canada's Women's Sevens Team will close out pool play against Australia, the HSBC SVNS Perth champions, on Saturday at 3:08pm PT.

World Rugby announced the pools for HSBC SVNS Vancouver on Sunday in Perth, including a highly anticipated men's Pool B featuring Australia, South Africa, New Zealand and Ireland.

In the men's invitational, Canada's Men's Sevens Team will play a double round robin with Japan and Trinidad and Tobago on the Friday and Saturday. Canada's Men's Sevens Team kicks off their tournament with a rematch of November's Rugby Americas North Sevens final, playing Trinidad and Tobago on the Friday at 1:30pm PT. They will then take on Japan that evening at 6:57pm PT.

The Saturday will see Canada's Men's Sevens Team play Trinidad and Tobago at 3:30pm PT, immediately following Canada's Women's Sevens Team's match against Australia for a Canadian double feature.

Canada's Men's Sevens Team will then close the men's invitational against Japan at 6:19pm PT.

The HSBC SVNS Vancouver play-offs will begin on Saturday afternoon starting with the men's 9th place semi-finals at 4:07pm PT, followed by the men's quarter-finals. Focus will turn to the women's competition at 6:48pm PT, with day two of HSBC SVNS Vancouver closing with the women's quarter-finals.

Sunday February 23 will feature the HSBC SVNS semi-finals and finals, with the men's cup final set for 5:05pm PT and the women's for 5:41pm PT. HSBC SVNS Perth marked the first time in tournament history that the women's cup final was the last match played, a milestone that will be made in Vancouver as well.

Gates will open on the Friday at 10:45am, Saturday at 10:00am and Sunday at 10:30am. Ticketholders will have in and out privileges until 7:00pm on Friday, 6:00pm on Saturday and 3:00pm on Sunday.

TSN will air more than 13 hours of live linear television coverage, including Canada's Women's Sevens Team's pool play matches against Spain and Australia and Canada's Men's Sevens Team's Friday match against Japan and Saturday match against Trinidad and Tobago, as well as the quarter-finals, semi-finals, and the third place play-off and cup final matches. In addition, all matches will be available on TSN+.

Single day tickets went on sale on Thursday January 23. The highest demand ticket type, fans are encouraged to buy early prior to February 5, 2025 at 11:59pm to take advantage of discounted pricing, before standard pricing comes into effect on February 6, 2025.

Tickets are available at vansevens.com. Questions regarding ticket purchases can be directed to [email protected] or 604-355-5330. For more information on suites, please contact [email protected]. Please note that these inboxes will be monitored during regular office hours, Monday to Friday, 8:00am to 5:00pm PT.

Media accreditation applications are currently being accepted here. Questions regarding media accreditation can be directed to [email protected].

More information about the HSBC SVNS Series can be found at svns.com.

KEY TIMES SUMMARY

Friday February 21

Gates open: 10:45am

In and out privileges until: 7:00pm

Canada's Matches

1:30pm PT - Canada's Men's Sevens Team vs Trinidad and Tobago

3:28pm PT – Canada's Women's Sevens Team vs Brazil

6:57pm PT – Canada's Men's Sevens Team vs Japan

8:58pm PT – Canada's Women's Sevens Team vs Spain

Saturday February 22

Gates open: 10:00am

In and out privileges until: 6:00pm

Canada's Matches (double feature in bold)

3:08pm PT – Canada's Women's Sevens Team vs Australia

3:30pm PT – Canada's Men's Sevens Team vs Trinidad and Tobago

6:19pm PT – Canada's Men's Sevens Team vs Japan

*Canada's Women's Sevens Team play-off matches and opponents TBD

Sunday February 23

Gates open: 10:30am

In and out privileges until: 3:00pm

*Canada's Women's Sevens Team play-off matches and opponents TBD

Finals

4:05pm PT – Men's third place play-off

4:33pm PT – Women's third place play-off

4:59pm PT – Men's cup final

5:35pm PT – Women's cup final

SOURCE Rugby Canada