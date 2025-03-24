CANADA'S UNIONS LAUNCH BOLD PLATFORM AS FEDERAL ELECTION CALLED

"Workers Together" plan challenges parties to tackle trade threats, strengthen public health care and address mounting economic pressures.

ST. JOHN'S, NL, March 24, 2025 /CNW/ - With yesterday's election call sending voters to the polls on April 28, Canada's unions are challenging all parties to put working families first. The Workers Together platform, Building a Better Future for Working People, was launched today in St. John's, Newfoundland, by Bea Bruske, President of the Canadian Labour Congress (CLC), alongside Jessica McCormick, President of the Newfoundland and Labrador Federation of Labour.

The platform provides a clear blueprint for the next government at a time when Canadians face mounting pressures from all sides.

"This isn't just another election – it's a crucial choice about who will support Canadian workers in these turbulent times," said Bruske. "Workers and their families are caught between aggressive U.S. trade threats, corporate price gouging, and increasingly strained health care and public services. The next government must be ready to take bold action from day one."

As the voice of more than 3 million workers across Canada, Canada's unions are calling for commitments from all political parties to:

Mitigate the trade tariff threat with a worker-first response to secure jobs, support workers, and strengthen communities

Ensure everyone has access to a family doctor and deliver fully universal public Pharmacare to ensure health care is accessible to all

Cap prices on food staples and essential goods to stop corporate price gouging and protect family budgets

Build one million truly affordable homes to bring down the cost of housing and tackle the housing crisis

Fix our broken tax system by restructuring corporate taxes to fund affordable housing, hospitals and the public services Canadians count on

The CLC President emphasized that campaign promises alone aren't enough – Canadians need leaders with proven experience of standing up for workers.

"Pierre Poilievre has never worked on a factory floor, never run a business, never held corporate interests accountable. How can he negotiate with Trump when he has no experience of getting things done for Canadians?" said Bruske.

"Workers in Newfoundland and Labrador, like workers across Canada, are facing an affordability crisis compounded by the effects of a trade war," said McCormick. "Workers and their families need and deserve elected officials who will prioritize their needs – not the interests of the corporate elite."

Canada's unions are ready to work with political leaders who will deliver results for workers and their families. The solutions outlined in the Workers Together platform offer a clear path forward for any party serious about supporting working families.

"The time for bold action isn't just now – it's overdue. We need a government that will crack down on corporate greed, rebuild public health care, and protect workers against Trump's attacks. When working people thrive, our whole economy grows stronger. That's what the Workers Together platform will deliver," Bruske stressed.

Click here to view the full platform.

The event was held with workers from both the private and public sectors, highlighting solidarity across various industries.

The Canadian Labour Congress is Canada's largest labour organization, bringing together dozens of national and international unions, provincial and territorial federations of labour and community-based labour councils.

The Newfoundland and Labrador Federation of Labour unites and represents nearly 70,000 workers across Newfoundland and Labrador.

