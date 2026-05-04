The CLC's 31st Constitutional Convention

WINNIPEG, MB, May 4, 2026 /CNW/ - As Canada's unions mark 70 years of collective strength, thousands of delegates, activists and labour leaders will gather in Winnipeg from May 11 to 15 for the CLC 31st Constitutional Convention--the largest convention in the organization's history. Taking place at a critical time for workers and their families, this Convention will bring together the voices of more than three million workers to set the course for the labour movement amid rising costs, economic uncertainty, and growing pressure on public services.

Held under the theme "Canada's Unions: We Build, We Care, We Fight," this year's Convention will take place over several days, bringing delegates together to debate resolutions on the issues that matter most to workers. They will vote on key policy priorities, help shape the direction of the movement for the years ahead.

Discussions throughout the week will focus on the most pressing challenges facing workers today, including protecting good jobs, tackling the housing and health care crises, addressing affordability, advancing climate action, strengthening the care economy, and defending democracy and workers' rights.

The Convention will also feature a strong lineup of guest speakers and panelists and international guests.

What: CLC 31st Constitutional Convention

When: May 11–15, 2026

Where: RBC Convention Centre, Winnipeg

*Some key moments will be livestreamed here.

A full agenda is available at: https://canadianlabour.ca/buildcarefight/

SOURCE Canadian Labour Congress (CLC)

Media accreditation and inquiries: CLC Media Relations, [email protected]