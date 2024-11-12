Canada's Unions Demand Respect for Port Workers and Fair Negotiations - Not Political Interference

Statement by Bea Bruske, President of the Canadian Labour Congress

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Today's decision by Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon to end the lockouts at the ports in B.C., Montreal, and Quebec City and impose binding arbitration is a troubling step that undermines the fundamental rights of workers and underscores the growing economic unfairness in this country.

Workers are being left behind while corporations rake in record profits; this is not fair.

Too many Canadians are struggling to make ends meet. This is not just about port workers; it's about an economic system where the gap between the wealthy and working people continues to grow. Workers are simply fighting for fair wages, job security, and safe workplaces—basic rights that should never be up for debate.

No one takes the decision to strike or endure a lockout lightly. Workers are left with no choice when employers refuse to engage in fair negotiations, especially when those same employers have enjoyed windfall profits during the pandemic.

Despite their record-breaking profits during the pandemic, port employers have refused to engage in good-faith negotiations, pushing workers to the brink. Now, by resorting to binding arbitration under section 107, the government is sending a dangerous message: employers can bypass meaningful negotiations, lock out their workers, and wait for political intervention to secure a more favourable deal.

Imposing binding arbitration or back-to-work legislation undermines workers' rights to collective bargaining, weakening their ability to fight for fair wages and safe workplaces. Political interference tips the scales toward employers and sets a dangerous precedent. Canada's unions believe lasting solutions come from fair negotiations, not government-imposed deals. The government must let collective bargaining take its course to protect the rights of all workers.

Port workers are simply asking for what they deserve—fair wages, job security, and safe working conditions. These demands are not unreasonable, particularly when employers have reaped extraordinary financial gains in recent years.

Canada's unions stand united in calling on the government to respect the Canada Labour Code and allow for a fair collective bargaining process that respects workers and ensures they receive their fair share in an era of record corporate profits.

Workers deserve a fair deal, and the only way to achieve lasting stability is through mutual respect and good-faith negotiations.

Workers are not asking for the moon—they're asking for their fair share in an era of extraordinary corporate wealth. The government must decide: will it stand with working people, or will it continue to tip the scales in favour of those who already have more than enough?

SOURCE Canadian Labour Congress (CLC)

