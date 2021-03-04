Canada's top Para athletes set to compete at Paralympic Winter Games in one year

The Canadian Paralympic Team is coming off a thrilling, record-breaking performance three years ago in PyeongChang, winning 28 medals with many personal bests and milestones along the way. Despite a lack of competition opportunities over the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Canada's top winter Para athletes continue to train and prepare for the Games, with new goals for Beijing 2022.

"I am thinking of and celebrating the many Canadian athletes who continue to dedicate themselves to achieving their Paralympic goals," said Josh Dueck, chef de mission, Beijing 2022 Canadian Paralympic Team. "The pursuit of excellence takes incredible focus and drive, and now more than ever, we need to let our cheers be heard for our athletes who represent our great country.

"The Paralympic Games are the pinnacle of an athlete's career, and our athletes will be strong and passionate representatives of Canada's voice as we elevate, motivate and inspire all Canadians through our actions both on and off the fields of play."

The award-winning Canadian Paralympic Media Consortium will continue as official broadcaster for Beijing 2022 following the Tokyo Games – which this summer will feature primetime coverage for the first time, hosted by CBC Sports' Scott Russell – marking the fifth straight Paralympic Games it will be bringing live action to Canadians across the country. Led by the Canadian Paralympic Committee, the consortium is comprised of multiple media partners including CBC/Radio-Canada and AMI. CBC/Radio-Canada continues to be the home of the Paralympic Games in Canada, enhancing their commitment to the Paralympic Movement with substantial coverage planned for both the upcoming Tokyo and Beijing Paralympic Games.

The Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games will take place March 4-13, 2022, with Canada set to compete in all five sports (Para alpine skiing, Para ice hockey, Para nordic skiing – biathlon and cross-country, Para snowboard, and wheelchair curling).

Athlete Quotes

Mark Arendz, Beijing 2022 hopeful, Para nordic skiing – Eight-time Paralympic medallist, PyeongChang 2018 Closing Ceremony Flag Bearer: "It has been reassuring throughout the past year to keep my focus on the start of the 2022 Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing. Acting as a steadfast anchor and point of reference. A point where I can always look towards and direct myself despite the surrounding chaos. Now the goal comes into greater focus, being just one year away. Reaching the one-year mark is exciting, everything gets simpler – with a single focus towards the Games. Most of the work has been already done, but the fun preparation now begins."

Mollie Jepsen, Beijing 2022 hopeful, Para alpine skiing – Four-time medallist at PyeongChang 2018: "It's been tough not racing this year but as a team we are very focused on the bigger goal, representing Canada at the 2022 Paralympic Games in Beijing. We have had more training days on snow this year than ever before and have been able to focus on areas we might not have gotten to otherwise. While we haven't been competing, as a team we have gotten stronger and become more motivated to perform at our best at the Games. Challenging years always teach us lots and we are all coming away from this season knowing we are at our best."

Tyler McGregor, Beijing 2022 hopeful, captain of Canadian national Para ice hockey team – Two-time Paralympic medallist: "The past year has made us miss and appreciate what we love about sport even more. We are so thrilled because one year from now we will be able to celebrate the passion, competition, and connection of sport in Beijing, and not just as one team or one country. The Games provide everyone with something to look forward to and give us the chance to unite, and that is what we need most in the world after this past year. We can't wait for the opportunity to compete in the 2022 Paralympic Games."

Mark Ideson, Beijing 2022 hopeful, skip of Canadian national wheelchair curling team – Two-time Paralympic medallist: "Just the thought of being a year out gets the heart rate up and competitive juices flowing. We're very excited for the upcoming Games in Beijing and we'll be working as hard as we can over the next 12 months to be ready to represent Canada. Obviously this past year has had its challenges, but we feel we've made the best of the situation and will be ready to go once we're able to hit the ice again."

Sandrine Hamel, Beijing 2022 hopeful, Para snowboard – PyeongChang 2018 Paralympian: "I am extremely proud of the progress I have made in the past year despite the situation with the coronavirus. I hope to have the chance to represent Canada for a second time and to show what I am capable of doing on the international stage."

