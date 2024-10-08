REAL Canadian Breast Cancer Alliance aims to ensure equitable access and improved outcomes for all patients

TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Breast Cancer Canada is proud to introduce the newly formed REAL Canadian Breast Cancer Alliance, a national coalition of leading clinical and academic professionals created to establish and drive consistent, high-quality standards in breast cancer care across Canada.

Chaired by renowned oncologist Dr. Jan-Willem Henning, REAL Canadian Breast Cancer Alliance includes top globally recognized Canadian breast cancer experts in medical, radiation, surgical oncology and oncology pharmacy from across the country. This diverse and esteemed group is dedicated to reshaping breast cancer care and improving patient outcomes through evidence-based, patient-centric improvements.

"Our work with REAL Canadian Breast Cancer Alliance is crucial for transforming research advancements into accessible solutions for Canadians," said Kimberly Carson, CEO of Breast Cancer Canada. "By tackling inconsistencies in treatment protocols and establishing unified clinical recommendations, we are setting a new national standard that prioritizes equitable access to the most effective therapies. This effort goes beyond enhancing breast cancer management; it's fundamentally about saving lives."

Dr. Jan-Willem Henning, emphasizes the importance of collaboration and innovation in addressing disparities in breast cancer treatments. By focusing on scientific-based patient-centered care, REAL Canadian Breast Cancer Alliance is committed to ensuring that breast cancer patients have equitable and timely access to critical services. "The REAL Alliance has a mission to revolutionize breast cancer care by bringing together Canada's leading experts. We are committed to establishing rigorous standards of care and ensuring that every breast cancer patient has access to the latest evidence-based treatments, technologies, and tools no matter where they live."

The REAL Canadian Breast Cancer Alliance is committed to advancing breast cancer care through its annual clinical consensus recommendations and standards of care, ensuring that management strategies align with the latest advancements in clinical trial research. This fall, the focus will be on two key areas: Breast Cancer Staging and Treatment Management of HER2+ Breast Cancer. These will include the publication of consensus recommendations, accompanying slide deck references, and submissions for health technology assessment (HTA).

Canadians Seek Expert-Led Healthcare Decisions

A recent national survey conducted by Breast Cancer Canada showed overwhelming support for expert-driven healthcare decisions. 95% of Canadians agreed that public health policy should be guided by recommendations from leading medical professionals. This broad public endorsement underscores the importance of REAL Canadian Breast Cancer Alliance's mission.

However, accessibility remains a critical issue. According to the same survey, 93% of Canadians believe that new breast cancer treatments should be accessible to patients within a year . Yet, in many cases, it takes up to two years for new therapies to become available to Canadian patients. This gap in timely access to life-saving treatments is one of the driving forces behind the formation of REAL Canadian Breast Cancer Alliance, which is committed to accelerating the integration of new therapies into clinical practice.

For more information on the REAL Canadian Breast Cancer Alliance, its mission, and full membership, please visit realalliance.ca .

About REAL Canadian Breast Cancer Alliance

REAL (Research Excellence + Active Leadership) Canadian Breast Cancer Alliance was established in December 2023 to address critical gaps in treatment and care. Formed by a dynamic coalition of clinical and academic leaders, the REAL Alliance brings together experts from across the nation to develop and advocate for evidence-based clinical recommendations, shaping the future of breast cancer management and standards of care. REAL Canadian Breast Cancer Alliance is built on collaboration. It brings together globally recognized experts in medical, radiation, and surgical oncology, as well as oncology pharmacy, with leaders in Calgary, Vancouver, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, and St. John's. Under the leadership of Dr. Jan-Willem Henning, REAL's national efforts focus on translating cutting-edge research and innovation into updated care and treatment strategies; for more information, visit realalliance.ca .

REAL Canadian Breast Cancer Alliance releases annual clinical consensus recommendations and standards of care through a structured and collaborative process designed to ensure comprehensive, evidence-based care management that reflects the latest advancements in clinical trial research outcomes. Clinical consensus recommendations and related publications are voted on by REAL Canadian Breast Cancer Alliance members and their invited sub-committee specialists using a modifiedDelphi methodology. This ensures a rigorous review process based on the best available evidence and expert opinions as national and international thought leaders in breast cancer.

About Breast Cancer Canada

Breast Cancer Canada is a national charity dedicated to saving lives through breast cancer research. With a focus on precision oncology (personalized care), it is the only national breast cancer organization in Canada with a clear mandate to fund research, advocate, and educate on the progress of new research evidence. The organization receives no government funding; all research is funded through the generosity of donors. For more information, visit breastcancerprogress.ca .

About the Survey

These are the findings of a study/survey conducted by Breast Cancer Canada from August 28 to 30, 2024, among a representative sample of 1505 online Canadians who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. The survey was conducted in English and French. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/- 2.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

SOURCE Breast Cancer Canada

Media Contact: Hana Baig, Communications, Santis Health, [email protected]