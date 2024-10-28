Breast Cancer Canada 'Progress Report' Reveals Major Gaps in Screening and Treatment Delays Across Canada

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Breast Cancer Canada (BCC), a national charity dedicated to saving lives through breast cancer research, has released the 2024 Progress Report on Breast Cancer in Canada. This first-of-its-kind report, with evidence from the public, patients, and expert specialists, provides a comprehensive evaluation of breast cancer care across the country. The Progress Report identifies urgent gaps in care and offers actionable insights and equitable policy recommendations to guide health system stakeholders to improve outcomes for Canadians and reduce breast cancer mortality rates across Canada.

From inconsistencies in screening and delays in treatment to the financial strain of a breast cancer diagnosis and treatment, the 2024 Progress Report presents an evidence-based overview of the current state of breast cancer care in Canada.

"The report uncovers the significant challenges Canadians face in managing their breast cancer care – from gaps in accessible routine screening and the latest treatments to the devastating financial impact on patients and families. These issues must be addressed," said Kimberly Carson, CEO of Breast Cancer Canada. "At Breast Cancer Canada, we are committed to working with healthcare professionals and policymakers to ensure every Canadian, regardless of their postal code, has equitable access to the life-saving care they need and deserve."

Progress Report Key Themes:

Routine Screening and Early Detection

Breast cancer diagnoses among women in their 20s, 30s, 40s, and early 50s are on the rise, emphasizing the need for earlier screening for those at average risk. A recent poll by Breast Cancer Canada identified that 94% of Canadians support a lowered screening age to 40, while BCC's PROgress Tracker Breast Cancer Registry analysis shows that patients have significantly less financial hardship when diagnosed at an earlier stage. However, the Progress Report reveals inconsistent screening guidelines across provinces, delaying early detection, particularly for women under 50. Breast Cancer Canada advocates for standardized national screening protocols, including self-referral starting at age 40, with guidelines updated every two years to incorporate new diagnostic tools. Timely Access to Treatment

Canada ranks behind other G7 nations in providing timely access to new breast cancer treatments with only 5 of the last 20 new breast cancer treatments funded within 6 months since 2016. Once approved by Health Canada, new therapies face significant extended delays due to additional Health Technology Assessments (HTAs) and provincial pricing negotiations. With 93% of Canadians agreeing that treatments should be available within a year, based on a recent Breast Cancer Canada poll, the Progress Report highlights the need for a faster, more efficient approval process to ensure life-saving drugs reach patients sooner. Financial Burden of Breast Cancer

The financial toll of breast cancer extends beyond healthcare costs, affecting patients and their families deeply. A 2024 analysis of Breast Cancer Canada's PROgress Tracker of 228 survivors, found significant financial strain among patients under age 55. Specifically, the analysis indicates that 36% of employed survivors under age 55 experienced financial hardship, compared to just 13% of employed survivors over age 55. In response, BCC is calling for policy changes to alleviate financial burdens and provide meaningful, funded healthcare programs for patients. Expert-Driven Policy and Clinical Insights

Experts from REAL Canadian Breast Cancer Alliance emphasize the need to close gaps in diagnostic tests and drug accessibility with standardized care across the country. The Progress Report highlights clinical viewpoints focused on accurate staging of breast cancer and treatment management of the HER2-positive subtype of breast cancer. BCC's recent poll also demonstrates that 95% of Canadians agree that expert recommendations should shape public health policies. Breast Cancer Canada advocates for REAL Alliance's national guidelines to ensure equitable and timely access across Canada to PET-CT, CT, and MRI staging tests, as well as approved HER2-targeted treatments.

Insight From Multiple Perspectives

The 2024 Progress Report draws on three key sources of research-supported data:

Patient Lived Experience gathered through Breast Cancer Canada's PROgress Tracker National Registry , offers real-world evidence of the challenges faced by breast cancer survivors. This year's analysis focused on the financial impact of a breast cancer diagnosis.

gathered through Breast Cancer Canada's , offers real-world evidence of the challenges faced by breast cancer survivors. This year's analysis focused on the financial impact of a breast cancer diagnosis. Public Opinion captured through an omnibus poll conducted by Breast Cancer Canada provides insights into Canadian attitudes toward breast cancer care, screening, financial impact, and treatment.

captured through an provides insights into Canadian attitudes toward breast cancer care, screening, financial impact, and treatment. Expert Evidence-Based Recommendations from REAL Canadian Breast Cancer Alliance focus on health policy change for care improvements from clinical trial outcomes and expertise in health care delivery.

Breast Cancer Canada's 2024 Progress Report can be viewed at:

https://breastcancerprogress.ca/2024-progress-report

Looking Ahead

As Breast Cancer Awareness Month comes to a close, the advocacy and progress made this month are important, but the work continues. The 2024 Progress Report underscores the pressing need for immediate action to close gaps in care and improve outcomes for Canadians living with breast cancer. Breast Cancer Canada remains committed to advancing critical evidence-based priorities such as standardizing screening protocols, accelerating access to innovative treatments, and alleviating the financial burdens patients face. Ongoing efforts are essential to driving meaningful progress in breast cancer care for all Canadians.

About Breast Cancer Canada

Breast Cancer Canada is a national charity dedicated to saving lives through breast cancer research. With a focus on precision oncology (personalized care), it is the only national breast cancer organization in Canada with a clear mandate to fund research, advocate, and educate on the progress of new research evidence. The organization receives no government funding; all research is funded through the generosity of donors. For more information, visit breastcancerprogress.ca .

About the Survey

These are the findings of a study/survey conducted by Breast Cancer Canada from August 28 to 30, 2024 among a representative sample of 1505 online Canadians who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. The survey was conducted in English and French. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/- 2.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

SOURCE Breast Cancer Canada

Media Contact: Hana Baig, Communications, Santis Health, [email protected]