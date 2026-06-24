Canada's sweeping bail and sentencing reforms to combat copper theft and crimes against essential infrastructure become law

Over 80 targeted changes to the Criminal Code on bail and sentencing are now law

LONDON, ON, June 24, 2026 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada has heard from communities across the country that public safety is an issue of grave concern, and we have taken action to help keep everyone in Canada safe. In particular, escalating copper theft jeopardizes both public safety and essential infrastructure, which is why the government introduced legislation to crack down on such crimes and hold offenders to account.

The Bail and Sentencing Reform Act (Bill C-14), with some of the most significant reforms to make bail and sentencing laws stronger, has passed into law, delivering on our commitment to strengthen the Criminal Code.

Shaped by extensive consultations and close collaboration with partners across the country, these reforms were backed by premiers from every province and territory, as well as mayors, and law enforcement who called for the Bill's swift passage. The changes on bail and sentencing will come into force on July 15, 2026.

Stricter bail and sentencing laws

Bail and sentencing laws are now stricter for violent and organized crime, home invasion, car theft, and human trafficking. More specifically, the changes:

make bail harder to get for those accused of repeat and violent offending by creating new reverse onus rules in certain cases, meaning the accused must show why they should be released

direct police to detain an accused for a bail hearing when it is necessary to protect the public, including victims and witnesses

require courts to consider more factors at bail hearings, including whether the allegations involve violence that was random or unprovoked

require courts to consider whether the accused has numerous or serious outstanding charges when determining whether to grant them bail

require courts to consider weapons bans in more cases

require courts to look more closely at an accused person's bail plan when a reverse onus applies; and

prohibit courts from naming anyone as a surety (someone who supervises a person who is out on bail) who was convicted of a serious criminal offence in the past 10 years, unless no other suitable surety is available

require consecutive sentences for violent auto theft and break and enter

require consecutive sentences for extortion and arson

require judges to consider consecutive sentences for repeat violent offending

Combatting crimes that damage essential infrastructure

The reforms would strengthen measures against repeat violent offenders and organized crime, including copper theft. More specifically, the changes:

create a new aggravating factor for theft and mischief interfering with essential infrastructure

These changes are an important step, but laws alone are not enough. Their full impact will depend on implementation across the justice system. Provinces and territories are responsible for administering and resourcing key parts of that system, including policing, prosecution services, bail courts, bail supervision programs, provincial courts, jails, and victim services. The Government of Canada has acted swiftly to strengthen the law and will continue working with partners across the country to support effective implementation.

Changes to Canada's Criminal Code were made stronger by the valuable input, expertise, close collaboration, and continued partnership of provinces, territories, law enforcement, mayors, victims' advocates, and partners across the country who helped shape them.

In less than a year, Canada's new government has delivered one of the most ambitious criminal justice reform agendas in recent memory, with three major bills to strengthen protections against hate crimes, make bail laws stricter and toughen sentences, better protect victims and survivors, and keep kids safe from predators.

As threats evolve, the Government of Canada will continue to move with urgency to strengthen Canada's laws and keep Canadians safe.

Quotes

"Canada's new government promised stricter bail laws and tougher sentencing laws. That promise is now law. With over 80 targeted changes to the Criminal Code, bail will be harder to get for repeat and violent offenders, and sentencing laws will be tougher for serious crimes. But this is only one part of the work. We are strengthening the Criminal Code, supporting the front lines, and investing in long-term prevention. I want to thank provincial and territorial governments, law enforcement, mayors, and partners across the country for their valuable input, expertise, and close collaboration. They helped make this legislation stronger. Now that these changes are law, effective implementation will be essential. I look forward to continuing to work with provinces, territories, and municipalities to help ensure these changes achieve their intended impact and help build safer communities."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, P.C., K.C., M.P.

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

"Canadians and Londoners voted for stronger bail and sentencing laws and we are delivering. With Bill C-14 receiving royal assent these changes are now in effect protecting our community with over 80 targeted changes to the Criminal Code. These changes will help combat a multitude of crimes such as the theft of copper from critical infrastructure through the strengthening of measures against repeat offenders and organized crime."

The Honourable Arielle Kayabaga

Member of Parliament for London West

"The passage of Bill C-14 marks an important step forward in strengthening public safety, improving accountability for repeat and violent offenders, and restoring confidence in Canada's justice system. By advancing bail and sentencing reforms and addressing offences targeting critical infrastructure, including copper theft, this legislation delivers practical measures to protect communities, essential services, and Canadians."

Peter Fragiskatos

Member of Parliament for London Centre

"For years, Ontario has been at the forefront of calls for meaningful Criminal Code and bail reform. This legislation marks an important step forward in strengthening public safety and delivering the long-awaited reforms Canadians have been calling for. Ontario welcomes these changes and will continue working with the federal government to advance further Criminal Code and bail reforms that help keep dangerous and repeat offenders off our streets and ensure the justice system has the tools it needs to protect communities."

The Honourable Doug Downey

Attorney General of Ontario

"The legislated changes included in Bill C-14 recognize the serious impacts of organized crime and chronic and violent offenders within our communities. By passing Bill C-14, the federal government has prioritized public safety and led change that will protect Canadians from preventable harm."

Thomas Carrique, C.O.M

OPP Commissioner and President of the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police

"The Police Association of Ontario (PAO) welcomes the Royal Assent of Bill C-14, marking a significant milestone in advancing bail reform for violent and repeat offenders. We are grateful to the federal government for inviting our input and for recognizing the urgent need to enhance community safety. Importantly, these reforms also support the safety of frontline police personnel who put themselves at risk every day to protect the communities they serve. With two-thirds of Ontarians believing our current system is not strict enough in bail decisions for violent and repeat offenders, Bill C-14 addresses some of these concerns and represents a positive step forward. We look forward to continuing our partnership with all stakeholders to further strengthen our justice system and keep Ontarians and our members safe."

Mark Baxter

President of the Police Association of Ontario

"This has been a major concern for me as Chief and for our officers. This legislation is an important move toward better protecting our communities, and includes positive changes that police associations and chiefs have long advocated for, such as consecutive sentences and reverse onus. Far too often, repeat offenders with multiple outstanding charges are back in our communities. While decisions ultimately lie with the courts, public and officer safety must remain a top priority within our justice system."

Stephen Tanner

Chief of Police, Halton Regional Police Service

"On behalf of the City of London, I want to thank Minister Fraser and the Liberal government for taking this important step to strengthen our bail and sentencing laws. Londoners, like communities across the country, want to know that their neighbourhoods are safe and that those who commit serious and repeat offences are held accountable.

This legislation responds to concerns that municipalities, police services and community leaders have raised repeatedly, and represents meaningful progress in addressing public safety challenges. At the same time, we know that keeping our communities safe requires more than legislation alone. It requires strong partnerships, effective implementation and continued investment in prevention, enforcement and rehabilitation supports.

The City of London will continue working alongside our policing partners, all levels of government and community organizations to build a safer, stronger city where residents feel confident and supported."

Josh Morgan

Mayor of City of London

"Public safety is the first responsibility we owe to our community, and public confidence in the justice system rests on a straightforward expectation: that those who pose a serious risk are not released on bail to harm someone else. The London Police Service welcomes the passage of the Bail and Sentencing Reform Act. We stand with police leaders across Ontario and Canada who advocated for these changes, and we stand with the victims -- in London and across this country -- whose experiences made the case that the status quo was not working.

The new reverse-onus provisions, closer scrutiny of release plans, and tougher sentencing for repeat and violent offenders are meaningful reforms. But legislation is only as effective as the system built to deliver it. Courts, Crown offices, and supervision supports must be adequately resourced, or the intent of this law will not be fully realized in our communities.

The officers of the London Police Service will implement these changes with the same professionalism and commitment to fairness they bring to every call. Our community deserves a justice system that is both firm and fair -- and we will continue to work toward that."

Chief Thai Truong

London Police Service

"I'm pleased with this legislation announcement and specifically that it recognizes actions interfering with essential infrastructure, including copper theft. The government's consultation process was very positive and the efforts to both deter these crimes and strengthen bail and sentencing measures is a major step forward. Copper theft represents not only a significant threat to critical infrastructure, but also to the safety of our workers and the communities we serve.

London Hydro has been working alongside our partners at the London Police Service to address this growing problem, and I would like to thank them for their ongoing collaboration."

Ysni Semsedini

Chief Executive Officer, London Hydro

Quick Facts

The changes on bail and sentencing will come into force on July 15, 2026. Some changes to the Youth Criminal Justice Act will come into force later by order in council.

will come into force later by order in council. With these sweeping reforms now law, effective implementation across the justice system by all provincial and territorial governments will be essential.

The Government of Canada has introduced four bills since the fall of 2025 to strengthen criminal laws – the Combatting Hate Act , the Bail and Sentencing Reform Act , the Protecting Victims Act , and the Lawful Access Act . Combined, these reforms are designed to enhance public safety and ensure that serious crimes are met with serious punishments.

, the , the , and the . Combined, these reforms are designed to enhance public safety and ensure that serious crimes are met with serious punishments. Working collaboratively with provinces and territories, the Government of Canada is also making available up to $250,000 to each jurisdiction to support more standardized and consistent national bail data collection, reporting, and analysis. Better national bail data will help governments measure what is working, identify gaps, and ensure the bail system continues to protect public safety.

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SOURCE Department of Justice Canada

Contacts: For more information, media may contact: Joannie Fogue, Press SecretaryOffice of the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, 613-297-2431, [email protected]; Media Relations, Department of Justice Canada, 613-957-4207, [email protected]