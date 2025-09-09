Until September 22, Canadians receive a free WHOPPER® Jr. or Chicken Jr. by donating $1 to the BK Foundation, at select Burger King® locations.

TORONTO, Sept. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Redberry Restaurants Canada, the largest operator of Burger King restaurants in Canada, proudly announces it has awarded $100,000 in scholarships and school supplies through both its Burger King® BK Scholars program and the newly launched Crown a Classroom initiative. This significant contribution provides vital financial support and resources to students and classrooms across Canadian communities.

Through the flagship BK Scholars Program, Redberry Restaurants awarded more than $71,000 in scholarships this year alone, including a top award of $5,000, to deserving high school seniors and Burger King® Team Members and their families to help advance their education. Donations raised for the program remain in the local area, directly supporting scholarships for members of that community and helping to offset the cost of attending a post-secondary program.

"I'm incredibly grateful to the Burger King Foundation," says Jeralyn Refugia, Burger King Team Member and recipient of a $5,000 scholarship in 2024. "This support means the world to me and will make a huge difference in my education journey."

"We recognize the critical role that education plays in success, and as the largest operator of BK restaurants in Canada, we're proud of the role that we can play in supporting our local communities and employees," says Ken Otto, Chief Executive Officer, Redberry Restaurants. "Through the financial support we offer, a huge part in thanks to our loyal customers, we hope it lays the foundation for brighter futures for countless Canadian students."

In addition to the scholarships, the BK Foundation recently launched Crown a Classroom, a new program designed to provide teachers and students with much-needed classroom necessities. In its inaugural year in Canada, Redberry's Burger King® restaurants donated over $62,500 in school supplies to Canadian classrooms, ensuring students have the tools they need to fully engage in learning.

To continue this impactful fundraising momentum, until September 22, customers visiting Redberry-operated Burger King® restaurants can participate in their latest donation campaign. By donating $1 to the BK Foundation, customers receive a coupon for a free WHOPPER® Jr. or Chicken Jr. redeemable on their next visit – with 100% of proceeds benefiting scholarships for Canadian Team Members.

To find a participating Burger King® restaurant, please visit www.redberry.ca . To learn more about the BK℠ Scholars program, stop by your local restaurant or visit burgerkingfoundation.org

About BURGER KING®

Founded in 1954, the Burger King brand is the second largest fast food hamburger chain in the world. The original Home of The Whopper®, the Burger King system operates more than 18,800 locations in more than 100 countries and U.S. territories. Almost 100 percent of Burger King restaurants are owned and operated by independent franchisees, many of them family-owned operations that have been in business for decades. To learn more about the Burger King brand, please visit the Burger King brand website at www.bk.com.

About Redberry Restaurants

Founded in 2005, Redberry is one of the largest QSR restaurant franchisees in Canada. Redberry owns and operates more than 190 restaurants across the country, operating under the BURGER KING®, Taco Bell and Jersey Mike's Subs brands. With signed agreements to build more than 600 new restaurants, Redberry is one of the fastest growing restaurant companies in Canada. Redberry's mission and accelerated growth trajectory is made possible through its partnership with City Capital Ventures. Culturally, we have created an environment where our partners, brands and team members can achieve the best versions of themselves. Redberry is proud to have been awarded "Restaurant Top 200: The Nation's Largest and Most Successful Franchisees" by Franchise Times for the past two years, Franchisee of the Year by Burger King for North America in 2021 and Pinnacle Award's Company of the Year in 2024. We are truly architects of a different kind of restaurant company.

SOURCE Redberry Restaurants

MEDIA CONTACT: Frankie Certosimo, [email protected]