NORTH SAANICH, BC, March 7, 2025 /CNW/ - A state-of-the-art scientific facility is now open, setting a new standard for plant health science and bolstering Canada's trade and agriculture sectors.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) new Centre for Plant Health (ÍY¸NONET¸ÁUTW̱ E TŦE SJESENENEȻ) in North Saanich, British Columbia, is a pathfinder project of the Laboratories Canada strategy. Construction was led by Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC), on behalf of the CFIA.

Removing barriers through science

As Canada's only post-entry quarantine, research and diagnostic facility for virus testing of grapevines, fruit-bearing trees, and small fruit, the Centre plays a vital role in protecting plant health. Its cutting-edge work in virus testing and virus elimination supports the productivity and sustainability of Canada's vineyards, orchards, and berry farms. This work supports farmers and strengthens sectors that contribute billions to the national economy.

State-of-the-art science equipment and information technologies at the new Centre will modernize testing for regulated plant diseases, improving Canada's capability to detect these diseases earlier and more accurately. This will have the potential to decrease plant quarantine waiting times, which can help to speed up regulatory approvals and enable Canadian businesses to move their products to market faster and more economically.

Bringing partners together

Enabling innovative partnerships and collaborative models is a core focus of the Laboratories Canada strategy. By bringing together scientists from Agriculture and Agri-Food (AAFC) and the CFIA in a shared space, the new Centre will fuel collaboration and innovation.

Celebrating Indigenous knowledge

The Centre for Plant Health is located on the traditional territory of the W̱SÁNEĆ peoples, which include the W̱JOŁEŁP (Tsartlip), the W̱SĺḴEM (Tseycum), the SȾÁUTW̱ (Tsawout), the BOḰEĆEN (Pauquachin) and the MÁLEXEȽ (Malahat) First Nations. Recognizing this, the building of the new Centre forged new opportunities to work with these Nations and strengthen a continuing relationship that extends beyond the lifecycle of the project. The Centre's new name, ÍY¸NONET¸ÁUTW̱ E TŦE SJESENENEȻ, was gifted by a council of W̱SÁNEĆ elders and means the place that is good for the plants in the SENĆOŦEN language. This is the first CFIA property with a name in an Indigenous language and reflects a meaningful and lasting relationship with the W̱SÁNEĆ peoples.

The new Centre showcases several artworks created by local First Nations artists including metal panels, a carving, a handcrafted paddle, and a totem pole. These pieces recognize the value and importance of Indigenous knowledge in plant health science and symbolize the links between the work of the Centre for Plant Health with the traditional uses of the site by Coast Salish peoples.

Building a sustainable future

The Centre was designed for environmental sustainability and climate resilience and is one of the first Government of Canada buildings to use a geothermal field as an energy source. The Centre's net-zero design is also expected to save 200 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e), annually.

This new facility is a key component of the Laboratories Canada strategy, aimed at modernizing Canada's science infrastructure and providing improved scientific capabilities across the country through safe, innovative, and sustainable facilities. Laboratories Canada is delivering world-class labs that enhance scientific collaboration for current and future generations of federal scientists.

This new chapter for the Centre for Plant Health builds upon its important history while advancing plant science, honouring local First Nations, promoting sustainability, and supporting innovation that helps to ensure prosperity for Canada's agricultural and agri-food sector.

"With new greenhouses and research spaces, the Centre for Plant Health will make it easier to spot plant diseases faster and more accurately. This is vital for protecting Canadian agriculture-business, trade and the environment, while also supporting fruit and grape growers across the country."

– The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"By investing in modern and sustainable science facilities the federal government is equipping our scientists with the necessary tools they need. Today's announcement highlights how we are building a stronger, more collaborative future for Canadian innovation."

– The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Public Services and Procurement Canada and Quebec Lieutenant

"The Centre for Plant Health plays a critical role in national plant protection and trade. State-of-the-art laboratories, greenhouses, and equipment support the important work of our scientists and strengthen the Centre's ability to meet the needs of Canada's agriculture sector."

– Paul MacKinnon, President of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency

The Centre has been a nationally important plant health science facility since its establishment in 1912. The Centre supports Canada's agriculture and agri-food sectors and their economic prosperity. With new and improved facilities, the Centre for Plant Health will advance innovative plant science while supporting Canadian agriculture, global trade, and economic growth. In 2023, the farm gate value of Canadian fruits was over $1.3B and exported fresh and frozen fruit exports were valued at $1.1B . The Canadian wine industry includes around 850 winery establishments nationwide, generating approximately $1.6 billion a year in total revenues and $223 million in domestic exports.

agriculture and agri-food sectors and their economic prosperity. The Centre for Plant Health is part of the Regulatory and Security Science (RSS) hub within Laboratories Canada, uniting agencies to advance research protecting health, food supply, and borders.

Laboratories Canada is modernizing science infrastructure with a $3.7 billion investment, adding new labs to support federal research priorities. Onboarded as a pathfinder project under the Laboratories Canada strategy, construction on the new Centre for Plant Health began in 2022 and was completed in fall 2024. Construction of the new facility contributed approximately $185M to the local economy and provided nearly 1,700 person-years of employment through job creation, local supplier business, and increased household spending.

is modernizing science infrastructure with a investment, adding new labs to support federal research priorities. Onboarded as a pathfinder project under the Laboratories Canada strategy, construction on the new Centre for Plant Health began in 2022 and was completed in fall 2024. The new Centre accommodates 47 CFIA and AAFC employees, along with visiting scientists, students, and post-doctoral researchers, highlighting the Government of Canada's commitment to collaborative science and research.

