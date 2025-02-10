Canada's Manmade Sees Record-Breaking Growth Following Super Bowl Ad Debut
News provided byManmade
Feb 10, 2025, 07:00 ET
— Canadian Men's Basics Brand Sees an Overwhelming Surge in Sales, Web Traffic, and Social Engagement Following Debut Super Bowl LIX Ads —
MONTRÉAL, Feb. 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- Manmade, Canada's leading men's basics brand, just made its biggest play yet—and it's paid off. Following its Super Bowl LIX ad debut — one in English and two in the French market — the Montréal-based brand reports record-breaking growth in sales, web traffic, and social media engagement.
Following Manmade's Super Bowl LIX commercials, the brand saw:
- Its best February sales since launch, setting a new company record;
- An outpouring of engagement and support from Canadian fans reacting to the campaign; and
- Millions of pageviews across Canada as Manmade's campaign sparks nationwide buzz.
"The response has been beyond anything imaginable," said Anthony Ciavirella, Co-Founder of Manmade. "We wanted to introduce Manmade to Canadians in a way that felt bold, relatable, and authentic. Seeing the excitement from new and existing customers proves that a homegrown brand can make an impact against the big leagues."
Watch or download Manmade's Super Bowl ads:
- English & French Spot (Aired on CTV & TSN)
- Description: A man commits the ultimate party foul—awkwardly adjusts his underwear, then reaches for a communal chip bowl. His friends urge him to upgrade to Manmade, which won't stretch out, ride up, or require constant readjustments.
- French-Exclusive Spot (Aired exclusively on RDS):
- Description: In a restroom, a man suffering from chafing desperately loads up on baby powder. The solution? Manmade's boxer briefs—designed to eliminate discomfort.
Manmade was founded just three years ago by four best friends and former bankers. The brand has quickly become a Canadian favourite for its line of simple, function-first men's basics (boxer briefs, T-Shirts, socks, and now pants).
For media inquiries or interviews, please contact: [email protected].
About Manmade
Founded in Montréal by four childhood best friends, Manmade is Canada's leading men's basics brand, offering minimalist, high-quality products built for comfort, durability, and everyday life. Featured on Dragons' Den, CTV Your Morning, and Salut Bonjour, Manmade has become a go-to for thousands across North America—including Howie Mandel, Kris Letang, Mike Matheson, and Josh Anderson—thanks to its commitment to craftsmanship, style, and innovative marketing. Learn more at manmadebrand.com.
SOURCE Manmade
Rick Henriques, [email protected], 647-559-2842
Share this article