Canada's Manmade Scores Big with Super Bowl Ad Debut, Feb. 9

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 30, 2025 /CNW/ -- Canada's leading men's essentials brand Manmade makes history with its advertising debut during the first quarter of the Super Bowl LIX broadcast, airing Feb. 9, 2025. Manmade's 30-second ad will air once in the English market and twice in the French market.

Founded just three years ago by four best friends and former bankers, Manmade has written a modern Cinderella story by competing against major players in a saturated market to become a brand Canadians love and deserve. Manmade began with its core product – premium boxer briefs – and has since rapidly expanded its product line to include T-shirts, socks, and now pants. This Super Bowl ad debut is a major milestone for the brand, another bold bet in the Manmade journey to becoming a Canadian household brand.

"The Super Bowl is the ultimate stage to share creativity and connect with Canadians," said Anthony Ciavirella, Co-Founder of Manmade. "As a Canadian brand built on bold storytelling and innovative design, we're thrilled to bring our humour and vision to millions. This isn't just about premium men's essentials; it's a statement. We're spotlighting an up-and-coming Canadian brand that prioritizes quality, comfort, and functionality—leaving behind the gimmicks and fast-fashion trends."

With the Super Bowl remaining one of Canada's most-watched broadcasts—drawing a peak of over 12 million viewers last year—this marketing move catapults Manmade onto a massive stage alongside major brands like McDonald's and Ford while staying true to its creative, grassroots origins.

About Manmade

Founded in Montréal by four childhood best friends, Manmade is Canada's leading men's essentials brand dedicated to creating minimalist, high-quality products designed for durability, comfort, and modern lifestyles. Featured on Dragons' Den, CTV Your Morning, Hello Bonjour, and more Manmade is loved by thousands across North America – including Howie Mandel, Kris Letang, Mike Matheson, Josh Anderson – for its no-frills quality, style, and innovative marketing. Learn more at manmadebrand.com .

