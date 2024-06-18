- All six athletes returning from Parapan Am Games champion team

- Paris 2024 Paralympic Games takes place August 28 to September 8

OTTAWA, ON, June 18, 2024 /CNW/ - A team of six athletes has been nominated to represent Canada in the women's goalball tournament at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, the Canadian Paralympic Committee and Canadian Blind Sports Association announced Tuesday.

Paris 2024 Canadian Paralympic Team – GOALBALL

A team of six athletes has been nominated to represent Canada in the women’s goalball tournament at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games (L-R): Brieann Baldock, Amy Burk, Maryam Salehizadeh, Whitney Bogart, Emma Reinke, Meghan Mahon) PHOTO: Canadian Paralympic Committee (CNW Group/Canadian Paralympic Committee (Sponsorships))

All six women have consistently competed for Canada over the past several years, also comprising the roster for the 2023 Parapan Am Games, 2022 world championships, and 2020 Paralympic Games.

The team is led by Amy Burk, who will be competing at her fifth Paralympic Games (2008, 2012, 2016, 2020, 2024).

"Being named to the Canadian team is a huge honour," said Burk. "Paris will be my fifth Games and it's just as exciting at my first. Our team has come a long way from our disappointing ninth-place finish in Tokyo; we have worked so hard and have proven it to ourselves that we can perform on the biggest stage. This is a great team to be a part of and I know we will give it our all and fight until the very end.

"We are a small team but in Paris we are a part of something so much bigger, we are a part of Team Canada. Not only are we playing for ourselves, but we are playing for our families, our friends, and every Canadian from coast to coast to coast."

Bogart will be participating in her fourth Games, followed by Mahon at her third. Baldock, Reinke, and Salehizadeh will be making their second Paralympic appearances.

"I am so excited for our team's opportunity in Paris," said Bogart. "We have worked so hard on and off the court to earn our spot at the Games. I am honoured to have been selected to represent Canada and to be with such an amazing group of athletes."

"I am honoured to represent Canada in Paris this summer!" said Reinke. "I am looking forward to the high performance and community environment while the team pushes for a medal finish."

The squad secured its place at the Paralympic Games with a gold medal at the Santiago 2023 Parapan Am Games last November. With only one qualification spot for the Americas available, Canada needed to win the tournament for a ticket to Paris.

Bronze medallists at the three prior Parapan Am Games, the team ousted their two closest rivals en route to the championship – Brazil 4-2 in the semifinals and USA 4-3 in the final.

At the Tokyo Games three years ago, Canada did not advance out of the group stage but finished fourth a year later at the 2022 world championships. They are currently ranked sixth in the world.

Canada will compete in Pool B of the women's tournament alongside Japan (world No. 2), South Korea (No. 15), and host France (No. 18). Preliminary rounds take place August 29 to September 1. Elimination games start with the quarterfinals on September 3 followed by the semifinals September 4 and medal matches September 5.

The team will be looking for Canada's first medal in the sport of goalball since 2004, when the nation captured its second consecutive gold medal in the women's tournament. Canada also has two silver medals from 1996 (men) and 1984 (women). The men's team did not qualify for Paris.

"I am so thrilled to officially welcome Amy, Whitney, Meghan, Maryam, Emma, and Brieann to the Paris 2024 Canadian Paralympic Team," said Karolina Wisniewska, co-chef de mission, Paris 2024 Canadian Paralympic Team. "This is such an experienced, proven, and prepared team, and I know they have big goals for the Games. I can't wait for them to take the spotlight in Paris and I'm looking forward to cheering them on."

"This team's gold medal was one of Canada's major highlights of the Parapan Am Games last year," said Josh Vander Vies, co-chef de mission, Paris 2024 Canadian Paralympic Team. "Goalball is such a dynamic sport, unique to the Paralympic Games, and it will be so exciting to watch the team compete once again in Paris. Congratulations to all six athletes on their many accomplishments so far, and we will be there to support them this summer."

The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games will take place August 28 to September 8 in Paris, France. Canada is expecting to send a team of approximately 140 athletes.

Prior to being officially named to the Canadian Paralympic Team, all nominations are subject to approval by the Canadian Paralympic Committee. The current list of nominated athletes can be found HERE. The approved final roster will be announced closer to the start of the Games.

