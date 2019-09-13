Canada's foreign policy - Which candidate in the federal election will actively engage against bombing in civilian areas?

OTTAWA, Sept. 16, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - On the eve of the federal election, Humanity & Inclusion Canada is mobilizing the Canadian public to call on the leaders of Canada's major parties to take concrete action against the bombing of civilians.

Armed conflicts are increasingly fought in populated areas; mainly cities in Iraq, Syria, Yemen, etc. The impact of the use of explosive weapons is devastating for civilians: According to Action on Armed Violence (AOAV) 20,384 civilians were killed or injured by explosive weapons in 2018. When explosive weapons are used in populated areas, 90% of the victims are civilians, a figure that has been increasing since the First World War.

The Vienna International Conference

On October 1st and 2nd, Austria will gather States at the Vienna conference to find a political solution to the harm caused to civilians by bombing in urban warfare. It is the first international conference on the use of explosive weapons in populated areas. This recognition by States of the urgency to act is a first victory for the civil society! HI – co-founder of the International Network of Explosive Weapons (INEW) – has been campaigning for more than 5 years against bombing in populated areas. Canada must be among the leaders of any new declaration, as it was 20 years ago with the Ottawa Treaty against the use of landmines.

A Canadian mobilization

On the margins of the Canadian federal election, HI Canada invites the public to mobilize the leaders of Canada's major parties on this issue and ensure that the government is committed to this cause. Citizens are invited to write on a new dedicated Internet platform to ask the next Prime Minister to actively engage against the use of explosive weapons in populated areas and to increase assistance to victims.

HI and its fight against explosive weapons

20 years ago, HI and the International Campaign to Ban Landmine (ICBL) managed to ban landmines with the adoption of Ottawa Treaty (1997). It was for this fight that HI was co-winner of the Nobel Peace Prize that same year. The civil society has once again the opportunity to make history and significantly improve the protection of civilians in armed conflict.

About Humanity & Inclusion (HI)

Humanity & Inclusion is an independent international solidarity association, which has been working for 35 years in situations of poverty and exclusion, conflict and disaster. Working alongside disabled and vulnerable people, it acts and testifies to meet their basic needs and improve their living conditions. It is committed to promoting respect for their dignity and fundamental rights.

