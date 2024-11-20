Statement by the Hon. Lloyd Axworthy, former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada, and Anne Delorme, Executive Director of Humanity & Inclusion Canada

MONTREAL, Nov. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - The decision by the Biden administration to approve Ukraine's use of landmines is both deplorable and dangerous. Regardless of how the U.S. government chooses to justify this move, it sends a troubling message to the international community: treaty obligations can be disregarded, and the protections afforded by the global ban on anti-personnel mines can be cast aside.

This action undermines the fundamental principles of international law and the long-standing efforts to reduce the devastating impact of landmines on civilians and military personnel alike. It marks yet another step backward in the erosion of a rules-based global order, where expediency takes precedence over the safety and security of people.

"Failure to act not only undermines the Ottawa Treaty's authority but also emboldens other states to disregard or violate its provisions. All state parties must take a firm stand. We cannot remain silent." – The Hon. Lloyd Axworthy, Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada.

Just today, the Landmine Monitor 2024 was published, citing more than 5,000 landmine casualties in 2023. Among reported incidents, civilians made up 84% of casualties. More than one-third of those injured or killed were children.

"The use of landmines in Ukraine will leave a devastating legacy of human suffering, hinder post-conflict recovery, and endanger future generations."- Anne Delorme, Executive Director of Humanity & Inclusion Canada

We call on all those who uphold the principles of human security to strongly condemn this decision and to reaffirm their commitment to protecting civilians and preserving international norms that promote peace and stability.

The Hon. Lloyd Axworthy is Chair of the World Refugee and Migration Council and a member of the Council of Governors of Humanity & Inclusion Canada. He is also a former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada.

Anne Delorme is Executive Director of Humanity & Inclusion Canada, who are co-laureate of the Nobel Prize for it he International Campaign to Ban Landmines (ICBL). HI works in 60 countries around the world on demining, victim assistance and support to the most vulnerable, including in Ukraine.

