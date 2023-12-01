Governments of Canada and Ontario announce $72 million contribution to secure local supply chain for medical-grade gloves

LONDON, ON, Dec. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Medicom Group ("Medicom"), one of the world's leading providers of infection prevention and control solutions, is pleased to announce that construction of Canada's first medical-grade nitrile glove plant has reached a crucial milestone to proceed thanks to a contribution of $42 million from the Strategic Innovation Fund of Canada's Ministry of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, and $30 million from the Ontario government. The plant represents a total investment of $165 million and will create 135 jobs in London, Ontario.

Canada's First Nitrile Glove Factory Reaches Milestone (CNW Group/AMD Medicom Inc.)

"Medicom was founded 35 years ago to meet a need for medical gloves at the height of the HIV crisis. Today, we're taking a major step towards producing our own gloves, right here in Canada. Green, ethical, innovative gloves. Canadian gloves. Our governments were there to support people during the last pandemic, and now they are showing that they're getting ready for the next one. Medicom is proud of this partnership and we will deliver in the name of protection," commented Guillaume Laverdure, CEO of Medicom.

One Billion Nitrile Gloves Produced Annually in Ontario for Canada

Once fully operational, Manikheir Canada will produce over one billion medical-grade nitrile gloves per year. From this production, the Ontario government has committed to procuring 500 million gloves annually for its healthcare network.

"Since the pandemic, Medicom has been on a mission to build medical supply chain resilience in Canada and around the world. Following our newly constructed mask and N95 plant in Montreal, and our meltblown media plant in Saint-Eustache, we are very proud to build the first nitrile glove plant in Canada. We are thus securing locally the most critical PPE for our frontline caregivers while ensuring the availability of low-carbon footprint products across the country," noted Ronald Reuben, Executive Chairman and Founder of Medicom.

Quotes

"Providing personal protective equipment to our front-line workers is a vital component in ensuring effective medical care. The pandemic has shown us how important the acquisition of such equipment is, and not only will this project ensure that Canadian health care providers have the tools they need to get the job done, but it will also support the economy and create well-paying jobs for the people of London." – The Honourable Francois-Phillipe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"Our government stewarded Ontario through the last pandemic, and the lessons we learned will ensure that we will be better prepared to face the next one by building an independent and strong PPE manufacturing supply chain. This investment will help enhance public safety and pandemic preparedness while strengthening our economy and creating new, good-paying jobs for workers in the London area." – The Honourable Victor Fedeli, Ontario Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade

"Ensuring health care workers are equipped with quality infection control products is crucial for continuing to deliver high-quality care to those in need. Today marks an important milestone in the announcement of Manikheir's new London facility, and we are proud to continue providing front-line health care workers with the tools they need, while creating skilled jobs for Canadians." – Peter Fragiskatos, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"This investment of $72 million from the Governments of Canada and Ontario not only strengthens our local supply chain but also creates 135 jobs for Londoners. This project emphasizes our commitment to innovation, economic growth, and the safety of our workers on the frontline of healthcare, reinforcing London's role in shaping a secure and resilient future." — Josh Morgan, Mayor of the City of London

About Medicom Group

Medicom was founded in 1988 in response to the urgent need for medical gloves for healthcare professionals during the global HIV crisis. Since then, the company has evolved to become one of the world's leading manufacturers and distributors of high-quality, single-use, infection prevention and control products for the medical, dental, industrial, and retail markets.

Medicom has been a reliable supplier of infection control solutions during multiple epidemics, including avian flu, SARS, H1N1 and Ebola, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic, and was named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies for three years in a row since 2021.

For more information about Medicom and the company's comprehensive portfolio of infection control solutions, including an extensive range of medical face masks, follow us on Facebook or LinkedIn.

