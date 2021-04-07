"For many – myself included – golf is so much more than a game. Especially this past year, the golf course became a place to come together, to take a break, to have fun and get active," said Mike Weir. "That's why I'm thrilled to partner with Golf Town. Together we're celebrating the great game and encouraging more Canadians to discover all that the sport has to offer," he added.

As Weir competes in the 2021 Masters Tournament, he will be proudly sporting the Golf Town logo on his bag during his upcoming rounds at Augusta. Over the course of the multi-year agreement, Weir will be part of new co-branded content for golfers, including game improvement tips for new and avid players alike. Together, Mike Weir and Golf Town will continue to grow the game, by highlighting all that the sport has to offer to Canadians and their communities.

"Mike Weir is synonymous with the game of golf in Canada, and that makes him a perfect fit for Golf Town," said Golf Town President, Chad McKinnon. "We are thrilled to continue our work in growing the game in partnership with Mike. It's a dream come true for us to have the only Canadian to ever wear the Green Jacket at Augusta join us on the eve of this year's Masters to tee-up this great partnership."

Born in Sarnia, Ontario, Mike Weir is one of Canada's most celebrated golfers, and the only Canadian man to win a major PGA tournament, topping The Masters in 2003. He spent over 110 weeks in the top-10 of the Official World Golf Ranking between 2001 and 2005, and is a member of the Order of Canada and the Order of Ontario.

Golf had an unprecedented level of participation in Canada in 2020. According to the National Golf Course Owners Association Canada, the number of rounds played last year shot up 62 per cent compared to 2019. Year-over-Year, double-digit increases were recorded in all regions of the country, with all regions up by around 20 per cent; except for Quebec which had the latest season start, but still grew by 10 per cent.

"I'm excited to do all I can to help continue fueling that interest in golf among Canadians," Weir said.

Weir joins Golf Town ambassadors Brooke Henderson, Canada's winningest golfer and Lisa "Longball" Vlooswyk, eight-time Canadian Long Drive National Champion.

About Golf Town

Golf Town is the largest specialty golf retailer in Canada, operating 47 stores throughout the country while offering the convenience of online shopping at golftown.com. The company features the broadest selection of the best brands in golf, expert staff who share its customers' love of the game, and state-of-the-art custom fitting services and technology – truly your destination for everything golf. Golf Town is owned by Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited and certain investment funds managed by Signature Global Asset Management, a division of CI Investments Inc.

