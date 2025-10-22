TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - The 10th annual National Access to Justice (A2J) Week takes place from October 27 to 31, featuring a diverse offering of virtual programming for legal professionals, the broader justice sector and the public, free of charge.

Hosted by Manitoba, Ontario and Saskatchewan, this immersive week of educational programming will focus on this year's theme "10 Years Forward: Expanding Justice, Embracing Inclusion." This theme of reflection and forward thinking is intended to signal the continued effort to reach underserved communities and emphasize the need to prioritize access to justice for those facing systemic barriers.

Nationally focused topics, include:

Indigenous leadership in access to justice

navigating AI in the justice system

family law and supporting youth.

To learn more and register for national and local events happening throughout the week, visit the schedule on TAG: The Action Group on Access to Justice.

In addition to national events, each participating province will host a series of local events, including free legal education seminars for members of the public, intended to help answer every day legal questions and connect participants to relevant legal resources. For local programming schedules and registration information, refer to the links below:

Follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, X and Facebook.

Follow us on social media: Instagram (@umanitoba_law), Facebook (Robson Hall), X (@RobsonHall), and LinkedIn

Follow us on LinkedIn (@CREATEJustice), Instagram (@CREATE_Justice), X (@CREATE_Justice) and Facebook (@CREATEJustice)

SOURCE Law Society of Ontario

Media contacts: Ontario: Jennifer Wing, Senior Communications Advisor, The Law Society of Ontario, [email protected]; Manitoba: Natasha Brown, Director of Access to Justice & Community Engagement, Faculty of Law & Strategic Advisor of National Action Committee on Access to Justice in Civil and Family Matters, University of Manitoba; Saskatchewan: Brea Lowenberger, A2J Coordinator & Director of CREATE Justice, USask College of Law, [email protected]