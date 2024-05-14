Canada's 100 Best Restaurants List 2024 - Montréal Is Home to the Best Restaurant in the Country for the Fourth Year

MONTRÉAL, May 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Tourisme Montréal is excited to share that the city once again stands out in Canada's 100 Best Restaurants, being home to nearly 30% of the best restaurants in the country and maintaining its position as a leader with Mon Lapin at the top of the list.

"There simply isn't anywhere else in the world one would wish to have a restaurant; Montreal is magical! It's thanks to the discerning and curious clientele that the culinary scene here is so rich. The Montreal joie de vivre is unique and contagious! We couldn't be prouder of our city!" exclaims Vanya Filipovic, co-owner of Mon Lapin, who also won the Best Sommelier Team award alongside her colleague and co-owner, sommelier Alex Landry.

Since the creation of this list 10 years ago, the city has kept an incomparable reputation for gastronomy, celebrating this year its fourth recognition as number 1 in Canada. This performance testifies to the exceptional quality of the local gastronomic scene and confirms the undisputed reputation of Montréal as the gastronomic capital of the country.

The restaurants Beba, Monarque, Montréal Plaza and Toqué! are also honored in the top 20. Opened recently, Sabayon and Casavant also managed to earn a place among the list. Internationally renowned Montreal chef Paul Toussaint, owner of Kamuy restaurant, wins the American Express Award for Community Leadership.

"What pride to see Montréal shine so much in the field of gastronomy! This recognition reinforces our commitment to promoting our vibrant and diverse tables," says Yves Lalumière, President and CEO of Tourisme Montréal.

Montréal restaurants in the top 100:

1 - Mon Lapin 63 - Bar St-Denis 8 - Beba 68 - Pichai 11 - Monarque 69 - Bouillon Bilk 13 - Montréal Plaza 72 - Alma 19 - Toqué ! 73 - Mastard 21 - Cabaret l'Enfer 79 - Sabayon 41 - Joe Beef 80 - Le Vin Papillon 50 - Salle Climatisée 83 - Foxy 51 - Au Pied de Cochon 84 - Gia Vin et Grill 53 - L'Express 87 - Casavant 54 - Otto 93 - Liverpool House 55 - Paloma 96 - Hoogan et Beaufort 56 - Nora Gray 98 - Le Mousso 61 - Lawrence 100 - Park

Montréal Celebrates Gastronomy

The best restaurateurs from everywhere in the province will gather in the city on May 27 for the Gala des Lauriers de la Gastronomie Québécoise. With 17 categories to celebrate, the evening will highlight the richness and diversity of Quebec's culinary scene. The talent and dedication of chefs, restaurateurs and all those who contribute to making local gastronomy a real tourist attraction will also be honored during the ceremony. Once again, this year, Tourisme Montréal is committed to gastronomic excellence and will award a prize in the gourmet tourism category. This award recognizes the crucial role of local cuisine in the overall visitor experience.

The Taste of Place Summit in Montréal

Montréal has been selected to host the second edition of the Taste of Place Summit, an annual conference on culinary tourism and agritourism in Canada. The event will be held from May 26 to 28 at the Institut de tourisme et d'hôtellerie du Québec. Yves Lalumière, President and CEO of Tourisme Montréal will take the stage to explain the key role the organization plays in highlighting the growing importance of gastronomy in the tourism industry. He will also explore the links between local cuisine, cultural identity, and tourist attraction.

About Tourisme Montréal

Tourisme Montréal is a 100-year-old private, non-profit organization that works to position Montréal as an international-calibre leisure and business travel destination. To this end, the organization is piloting innovative hospitality strategies with a two-fold objective: ensuring that visitors enjoy a memorable experience and maximizing tourism economic spin-offs in a sustainable way with long-term impacts for the city. Uniting nearly 1,000 businesses and organizations working directly or indirectly in tourism, Tourisme Montréal plays a leading role in the management and development of Montréal's tourism business, and makes recommendations on issues surrounding the city's economic, urban and cultural development. For more information, go to www.mtl.org.

