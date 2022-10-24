ABBOTSFORD, BC, Oct. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion; Taleeb Noormohamed, Member of Parliament for Vancouver Granville, and Mark Miller, Connective Support Society, announced a combined investment of nearly $555,000 to support the necessary renovations and the creation of five additional single-room accommodations for Elliott House, a residence for individuals transitioning from incarceration back into the community in Abbotsford, British Columbia.

The Government of Canada is contributing $138,128 through the National Housing Strategy's National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF) and has already contributed $196,798 towards this project through the Correctional Service Canada (CSC) National Infrastructure Contribution Program. Additionally, Connective, the operator of Elliott House, has invested $218,875 towards the upgrades.

Following the completion of construction in 2021, Elliott House, now includes 30 single-room accommodation beds, an accessible washroom, new offices, kitchen, and cleaning facilities. The rental fees for all 30 beds are fully subsidized through an ongoing annual operating subsidy contract with CSC.

Quotes:

"Everyone in Canada deserves a safe place to get back on their feet. Our government is providing support to formerly incarcerated individuals transitioning back into society in Abbotsford. Projects like this one in Abbotsford are helping individuals with more than just safe and affordable places to live; they are providing a key to a better life. This is the National Housing Strategy at work." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"I am pleased by this collaborative initiative to help federal offenders turn their lives around. A key part of this is providing people with access to stable housing and support services. By providing funding for Elliott House's renovation and expansion project, we are making a direct investment in the successful reintegration of offenders in the community; and, ultimately, contributing to public safety." – Anne Kelly, Commissioner, Correctional Service Canada

"Elliott House is a long-standing member of the Abbotsford community and has made important contributions to public safety since its opening in 2013. Renovations and the expansion project address the immediate need for housing solutions within Abbotsford and take the organization's commitment one step further in providing crucial support services for successful community reintegration."– Taleeb Noormohamed, Member of Parliament for Vancouver Granville

"We are honoured for the opportunity to expand our capacity at Elliott House and to meet the evolving needs of the Abbotsford community. Safe, secure housing gives people the stability they need to begin addressing and overcoming other barriers in their lives, acting as a springboard toward greater independence. The renovations to our Elliott House building provide much needed accessible units and enhance our ability to provide wraparound, person-centered support and resources to residents as they work toward their self-identified goals. We are thankful to the Government of Canada and the Correctional Service of Canada for their continued support as we work towards our vision of a safe, healthy, and inclusive community for all." – Mark Miller, Chief Executive Officer, Connective

Quick facts:

The National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF) is a program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults.

is a program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults. With a budget of $13.2 billion , the NHCF plans to:

, the NHCF plans to: Create up to 60,000 new homes



Repair up to 240,000 homes



Create or repair at least 4,000 shelter spaces for victims of family violence



Create at least 7,000 new homes for seniors



Create at least 2,400 new homes for people with developmental disabilities

Budget 2022 proposes to advance $2.9 billion in funding under the NHCF to accelerate the creation of up to 4,300 new units and the repair of up to 17,800 units.

in funding under the NHCF to accelerate the creation of up to 4,300 new units and the repair of up to 17,800 units. The Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest over $72 billion to give more Canadians a place to call home.

National Housing Strategy (NHS) is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest over $72 billion to give more Canadians a place to call home. Through non-repayable contributions, the National Infrastructure Contribution Program (NICP) assists Community Residential Facilities (CRF) in upgrading their accommodations, which supports offender community reintegration.

Related links:

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook. To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit: www.placetocallhome.ca.

Check out the National Housing Strategy Housing Funding Initiatives Map to see affordable housing projects that have been developed across Canada .

. For information on the National Infrastructure Contribution Program (NICP), visit: https://www.csc-scc.gc.ca/publications/005007-4500-2020-2021-03-en.shtml

For more information on Connective Support Society, visit: https://connective.ca.

