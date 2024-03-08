Canada Revenue Agency's Disability Advisory Committee submits 26 recommendations in its fourth annual report Français
Mar 08, 2024, 09:00 ET
OTTAWA, ON, March 8, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canada Revenue Agency's (CRA) Disability Advisory Committee (DAC) released its 2023 annual report today. The report provides a progress update on past recommendations and proposes 26 new recommendations on how the Agency can improve the way it administers and interprets tax measures for Canadians with disabilities.
Based on recommendations from previous DAC reports, the CRA has taken concrete action to improve its services for persons with disabilities. This progress is highlighted in the 2023 report and includes:
- Launching a fully digital DTC application process that makes it faster and easier for applicants and their medical practitioners to complete the application form;
- Monitoring and enhancing the DTC client experience survey; and
- Improving the readability and accessibility of correspondence to DTC applicants
The 26 recommendations are organized into the following categories:
- Definition and approach to disability
- Data
- Awareness
- Eligibility
- Procedures for applying
- Appeals
- After receiving the DTC
The CRA looks forward to undertaking a more in-depth review of these recommendations to determine the appropriate plan of action to further improve the administration of the DTC and services for persons with disabilities.
"The Disability Advisory Committee provides valuable perspectives to help the CRA better understand the needs of and serve persons with disabilities. I sincerely thank the members of the Committee for their commitment and for making these new recommendations."
- The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Canada's Minister of National Revenue
- The DAC advises the Minister of National Revenue and the CRA on how the Agency can improve the way it administers and interprets tax measures for Canadians with disabilities.
- The fourth annual report was written and edited by current DAC members.
- The committee is made up of 12 members, including 2 co-chairs, appointed for a maximum term of four years (48 months).
Disability Advisory Committee
Disability Tax Credit
