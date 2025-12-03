GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Accessibility Standards Canada announced today the publication of the CAN-ASC-6.2 – Accessible and Equitable Artificial Intelligence Systems standard. This equity-based standard is the first National Standard of Canada focused specifically on accessible artificial intelligence (AI). Its release coincides with International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD), highlighting Canada's commitment to advancing accessibility and inclusion.

AI is quickly becoming a key part of daily life. It supports customer service tools, hiring systems, and many of the apps Canadians use every day. Clear accessibility guidelines can help ensure barriers in AI are recognized and addressed before they impact users. This new standard is designed to help ensure that AI systems are accessible, inclusive, and fair from the start.

The CAN-ASC-6.2 – Accessible and Equitable Artificial Intelligence Systems standard aims to protect people from exclusion and ensure AI works for everyone. It can help organizations and developers:

design AI systems that are accessible to people with disabilities,

ensure fairness and prevent exclusion,

establish processes so accessibility and equity remain central throughout the AI lifecycle,

educate others on creating equitable and inclusive AI.

The standard was developed by an Accessibility Standards Canada technical committee. The committee is made up primarily of people with disabilities and members of equity-deserving groups. The standard was finalized after a full public review with input from Canadians of diverse backgrounds and experiences.

The CAN-ASC-6.2 – Accessible and Equitable Artificial Intelligence Systems standard has been approved by the Standards Council of Canada as a National Standard of Canada. This approval confirms that the standard meets the Standards Council of Canada's established requirements for standards development. It also means that it aligns with international best practices.

Quotes

"Accessibility and inclusion is a right, not a privilege. As artificial intelligence is rapidly changing how Canadians live and work, tools like this new standard are essential to ensure everyone can thrive and no one gets left behind. When technology is built to include people with disabilities, we strengthen our workforce, our communities, and our country."

– The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

"Artificial intelligence is shaping how Canadians access services, information, and opportunities. We want to ensure AI works for everyone, including people with disabilities. It's essential if we want to build a fair and inclusive future. This new standard fills a critical gap by providing clear and practical guidance to help organizations design AI systems that are accessible and equitable from the start. With this publication, Canada continues to show leadership in accessible technology on the global stage."

– Dino Zuppa, Chief Executive Officer, Accessibility Standards Canada

Quick facts

CAN-ASC-6.2 – Accessible and Equitable Artificial Intelligence Systems standard is a National Standard of Canada approved by the Standards Council of Canada.

CAN-ASC-6.2 – Accessible and Equitable Artificial Intelligence Systems explains how to: make AI systems accessible, ensure fairness in AI for people with disabilities, establish processes for equitable and inclusive AI, educate on accessible AI development.

The standard is designed as a practical tool. Organizations can use it in whole or in part to ensure their AI systems are fair, inclusive and accessible.

The standard is available for free, in both official languages and accessible formats. It's accompanied by a summary made available in plain language, American Sign Language and Langue des signes québécoise .

. Accessibility Standards Canada is an accredited standards development organization with the Standards Council of Canada. It is mandated to help create a barrier-free Canada by 2040.

Associated links

CAN-ASC-6.2 – Accessible and Equitable Artificial Intelligence Systems

Summary of ASC-6.2 – Accessible and Equitable Artificial Intelligence Systems

Accessibility Standards Canada

Follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn

SOURCE Accessibility Standards Canada

Communications, Accessibility Standards Canada, Email: [email protected]