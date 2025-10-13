GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Accessibility Standards Canada is pleased to announce the publication of the CAN-ASC-3.1:2025 Plain Language standard. This equity-based standard is the first National Standard of Canada on plain language. The release coincides with International Plain Language Day, marking a milestone in advancing accessibility in Canada.

Plain language is essential to accessibility and inclusion. A communication is in plain language when its wording, structure, and design are so clear that the intended audience can easily:

find what they need,

understand what they find,

use that information.

The CAN-ASC-3.1:2025 Plain Language standard provides organizations with practical requirements and principles to remove communication barriers. It:

explains when plain language should be used,

describes barriers people may face,

sets out clear steps and strategies for removing and preventing those barriers.

Plain language benefits everyone. It helps people understand and trust the information they receive, act accordingly and avoid mistakes. It also helps organizations build trust with their audiences. It does so by reducing misunderstandings and follow-up questions, saving time and money, and strengthening their credibility.

The standard was developed by an Accessibility Standards Canada technical committee. The committee is made up primarily of people with disabilities and members of equity-deserving groups. The standard was finalized after a full public review with input from Canadians of diverse backgrounds.

The CAN-ASC-3.1:2025 Plain Language standard has been approved by the Standards Council of Canada as a National Standard of Canada. This approval confirms that the standard meets the Standards Council of Canada's established requirements for standards development. It also means that it aligns with international best practices.

Quotes

"Everyone deserves a fair and equal chance to succeed and access the information they need – no matter their background or circumstances. Through Accessibility Standards Canada, we are introducing the Plain Language Standard to support institutions, businesses, and communities in breaking down communication barriers and making essential information accessible to all Canadians. This initiative will build a more inclusive Canada, where all Canadians can engage, contribute, and reach their potential."

– The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

"Plain language is more than good writing. It's a matter of accessibility and inclusion. It helps people make informed decisions, access services, and participate fully in their communities. This new standard gives organizations the tools to remove barriers and ensure their information truly serves everyone. With its publication, Canada is showing leadership at home and on the global stage."

– Dino Zuppa, Chief Executive Officer, Accessibility Standards Canada

Quick facts

CAN-ASC-3.1:2025 – Plain Language standard is a National Standard of Canada approved by the Standards Council of Canada.

CAN-ASC-3.1:2025 – Plain Language defines how to: identify the intended audience and barriers they may face evaluate a communication to ensure that it meets the needs of the intended audiences create an effective structure for a communication make information easy to understand for the intended audience use physical and visual elements to help the intended audience find and understand the information they need

The standard is designed as a practical tool. Organizations can adopt it in whole or in part to improve the clarity of their communications.

CAN-ASC-3.1:2025 – Plain Language is available for free. It is offered in both official languages, with accessible formats. It's also accompanied by a summary made available in plain language as well as American Sign Language (ASL) and Langue des signes québécoise (LSQ).

(LSQ). The standard aligns with the Government of Canada's "Directive on the Management of Communications". This Directive requires that all communications be inclusive and in plain language. It complements existing guidance such as the Canada.ca Content Style Guide and supports requirements under the Accessible Canada Act .

. Canada is among the few countries with a formal plain language standard. The standard aligns with global momentum and international standards such as ISO 24495-1:2023.

Accessibility Standards Canada is an accredited standards development organization with the Standards Council of Canada. It is mandated to help create a barrier-free Canada by 2040.

Associated links

CAN-ASC-3.1:2025 – Plain Language standard

Summary of CAN-ASC 3.1:2025 – Plain Language standard

Accessibility Standards Canada

Directive on the Management of Communications

