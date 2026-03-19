GATINEAU, QC, March 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Fresh water sustains life, supports the well‑being of Canadians and our communities, and is integral to Indigenous cultures and healthy ecosystems. It also drives economic activity across the country and strengthens Canada's long-term competitiveness.

Today, during Canada Water Week, the Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature, is announcing the release of the National Freshwater Science Agenda (or "Science Agenda"), which aims to better align freshwater science and research efforts across Canada.

The Science Agenda is the result of over two years of engagement efforts led by Environment and Climate Change Canada with input from more than 800 science experts, Knowledge Holders, experts, and science users across governments and sectors, Indigenous organizations, and Canada's freshwater science community. It is grounded in Western science and Indigenous Knowledge and reflects the diverse scientific needs and perspectives that are relevant to partners and stakeholders across the country.

It outlines interconnected themes including bridging, braiding, and weaving Indigenous science and Knowledge; water availability; land‑use stressors and water pollution; ecosystem resilience and biodiversity; socio‑ecological considerations; and economic research. Over the coming years, new knowledge will be generated in response to these shared priorities. Freshwater science and knowledge is the foundation for effective decision-making toward the protection, management, and stewardship of fresh water in Canada.

The Government of Canada is committed to ensuring freshwater management and protection to support a sustainable economy, protect human health, preserve nature and biodiversity, and address the impacts of climate change. This Science Agenda is a foundational part of that commitment.

Quotes

"Canadians care deeply about the protection of fresh water in Canada. Our government values the science that provides essential data to ensure we can protect this vital resource and strengthen the resilience of our communities and economy. By working closely with science experts, Knowledge Holders, Indigenous organizations, and Canada's freshwater science community, we are strengthening our collective understanding of fresh water and how best to protect it. By deepening our understanding of fresh water, we can better protect it for the people, communities, and ecosystems that depend on it in the future."

– The Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature

"The Canada Water Agency is pleased to support the National Freshwater Science Agenda as it is foundational to our mandate and anchors our approach to understanding the natural world around us, specifically the health of freshwater ecosystems in Canada and how they are changing as a result of a rapidly changing climate and other pressures--an approach to scientific discovery that aligns government and external partners around shared priorities and fosters long-term collaborations. By braiding and weaving together Western and Indigenous science and data, the Science Agenda will help inform and empower the Canada Water Agency to drive the coordinated actions necessary to restore, protect, and responsibly use fresh water in Canada for generations to come.''

– Mark Fisher, President, Canada Water Agency

Quick facts

The National Freshwater Science Agenda was developed in response to public feedback on freshwater priorities during engagement on the creation of the Canada Water Agency.

The Science Agenda, led by Environment and Climate Change Canada, builds on the Synthesis of Freshwater Science in Canada report, published in 2024. It incorporates what was heard during engagement with the freshwater science community about freshwater science issues, needs, and priorities for the most pressing issues.

report, published in 2024. It incorporates what was heard during engagement with the freshwater science community about freshwater science issues, needs, and priorities for the most pressing issues. Engagement with the freshwater science community included science experts, Knowledge Holders, and science users from federal departments and agencies, provincial and territorial ministries and departments, Indigenous nations, governments and organizations, academia and Indigenous scholars, water associations and boards, non-government and community-based organizations, and the private sector.

The Science Agenda outlines interconnected themes and priorities, including: Bridging, braiding, and weaving Indigenous science and Knowledge Water availability Land-use stressors and water pollution Freshwater ecosystem resilience and biodiversity Socio-ecological and economic research Freshwater science and decision-support systems

Implementation of the Science Agenda and action to advance the national freshwater science priorities will rely on collaboration and coordination across the entire freshwater science community.

The Canada Water Agency is the federal focal point for fresh water. Its mandate is to improve freshwater management in Canada by providing leadership; effective collaboration federally; and improved coordination, collaboration, and partnership with provinces, territories, and Indigenous peoples.

The Canada Water Agency, through the strengthened Freshwater Action Plan, is helping to safeguard fresh water, support economic growth, and drive innovation.

Associated links

Environment and Climate Change Canada's X page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

Environment and Natural Resources in Canada's Facebook page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's LinkedIn page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Instagram page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

Contacts: Keean Nembhard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature, 343-552-2387, [email protected]; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]