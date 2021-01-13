ST. JOHN'S, NL, Jan. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, the Government of Canada remains committed to building a clean energy future to strengthen the economy, create good, middle-class jobs and support the natural resources sectors.

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, today announced a federal investment of $100,000 in two takeCHARGE projects, a joint energy efficiency initiative between Newfoundland Power and Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro, to raise awareness on the many benefits of owning zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) and help Canadians make informed decisions when choosing their next vehicle. takeCHARGE also invested in the projects bringing their total funding to $200,000.

The first project created a website on ZEVs that enables customers to compare available models and calculate the potential savings of buying a cleaner operating vehicle. The second project will involve a webinar series and an awareness advertising campaign in the province.

Federal funding is provided through Natural Resources Canada's Zero-Emission Vehicle Awareness Initiative, which supports the federal government's ambitious target that all new passenger vehicles sold in Canada by 2040 will be zero emission.

The government has provided over $600 million to help make electric vehicles more affordable and to support the establishment of a coast-to-coast network of fast chargers, as well as charging in more localized areas, such as retail stores, apartment buildings, on-street and workplaces. This investment also includes establishing natural gas refuelling stations along key freight corridors and hydrogen stations in metropolitan centres. The infrastructure resulting from these investments will ensure that people can drive and charge their vehicles across Canada. Funding will also support the demonstration of next-generation charging technologies as well as the development of enabling codes and standards.

These investments will be complemented by commitments included in the recent Fall Economic Statement, which proposes to further accelerate ZEV uptake by providing an additional $150 million over three years, starting in 2021–22, for ZEV infrastructure and an additional $287 million in funding for vehicle purchase incentives that will make ZEVs more affordable for Canadians.

The government continues to support green infrastructure projects that will create good jobs, advance Canada's green future and help us achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

Quotes

"We are spreading the word about zero-emission vehicles. By putting more clean vehicles on our roads, we are making our communities healthier, reducing pollution and helping Newfoundlanders get to where they need to go."

Seamus O'Regan Jr.

Canada's Minister of Natural Resources

"Electric vehicles are quickly changing the future of driving. Helping our customers make informed decisions about these vehicles is important as they become more available and people are seeking up-to-date, credible information. We are committed to assisting our customers to efficiently manage their electricity usage, and moving forward, this will include increasing our customers' understanding of the many benefits of electric vehicles."

Byron Chubbs

Vice President, Engineering and Energy Supply, Newfoundland Power

"The potential for electric vehicles in our province continues to grow, with more vehicle choices on the market and increasing demand for charging infrastructure. This initiative provides customers with the information they need to learn more about electric vehicles as we work toward a greener future for Newfoundland and Labrador."

Jennifer Williams

President, Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro

