MONTREAL, March 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Government of Canada, the Government of Québec and the City of Montréal announced their support for two housing projects in the Villeray Saint-Michel Parc-Extension borough. They will provide a total of 43 housing units for Montréalers who need them most.

Old Brewery Mission - Pie-IX

This $12.5-million project is currently under construction. It was made possible by a contribution of over $2.1 million from the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ) through the AccèsLogis Québec program. A further $6.1 million was invested by the federal government through the Canada-Québec agreement concerning the Rapid Housing Initiative. An additional $500,000 was granted by the City of Montréal.

Mission Old Brewery-Pie-IX is a 27-unit permanent housing project for people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness. A community space is also available to residents.

Logis-Rap Phase II

This project was completed at a cost of $5.3 million. The project was made possible thanks to the support of the City of Montréal and a $2.7 million financial contribution from the Société d'habitation du Québec, through the AccèsLogis Montréal program. An additional $200,000 was provided by the federal government through the Canada-Québec agreement concerning the Rapid Housing Initiative. An additional $700,000 has been granted by the City of Montréal.

The building comprises 16 studio apartments for young people in difficulty. A community space is also available to residents.

The announcement was made by Patricia Lattanzio, Member of Parliament for Saint-Léonard-Saint-Michel, Lionel Carmant, Québec Minister responsible for Social Services, and Valérie Plante, Mayor of the City of Montréal.

Quotes:

"The housing crisis is at the heart of the concerns of Canadians and Québecers. Collectively, we have a duty to act to create more housing to improve the quality of life of our citizens. The Canada-Québec agreement concerning the Rapid Housing Initiative is helping to provide safe, affordable housing that meets the needs of Canadians, while creating jobs for the local economy. It demonstrates our unwavering commitment to ensuring that no one is left behind." – The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Our government is making every effort to ensure that more Quebecers can enjoy a quality living environment. Our government's financial participation in these projects is essential. This is proof that our investments in the creation of affordable housing reach all regions of Quebec and all clienteles with special needs." – France-Élaine Duranceau, Québec Minister Responsible for Housing

"Everyone deserves to live in a safe place, where they can grow and flourish. This is essential for a healthy and happy society. The Government of Canada is proud to participate in the creation of Logis-Rap Phase II and the Old Brewery Pie-IX Mission. The 43 new housing units are destined for Saint-Léonard-Saint-Michel residents who need them most. Together, we're building a generation of new homes of which we can all be proud." – Patricia Lattanzio, Member of Parliament for Saint-Léonard—Saint-Michel

"I am very proud of these remarkable initiatives, which respond to real needs among the community's young and vulnerable. Our government has made it its duty over the years to do everything in its power to support as many young people as possible in this important period of reaching adulthood, and that's exactly what the Logis-Rap project aims to do. For its part, this new Old Brewery Mission project will enable many people in vulnerable situations not only to have access to housing, but also to benefit from on-site support. These two projects clearly demonstrate that, by working together, we can bring to fruition ambitious projects that make a real difference to people's lives." - Lionel Carmant, Québec Minister responsible for Social Services

"The crisis of vulnerability that is affecting the whole of Quebec is directly caused by the housing crisis, and it's projects like these that we need to multiply and accelerate. The collaboration of all our partners was essential in bringing these projects to fruition, which will ensure a safe and dignified home for 43 Montrealer's who are among the most vulnerable in our society. They will also receive community services adapted to their needs, whether for young people in difficulty who are making a fresh start, or for older people who are homeless or at risk of becoming so." - Valérie Plante, Mayor of the City of Montreal.

"We are deeply grateful for the trust governments place in us by funding our housing projects. Thanks to investments in the Pie-IX Project, 27 additional housing units will be available for people at risk or experiencing homelessness in Montreal as of fall 2024. These adapted housing units will be reserved for elderly clients, over 55, who are particularly vulnerable and victims of the current housing crisis." - James Hughes, President and CEO of the Old Brewery Mission

"Thank you to our partners for this support, which since 2006 has enabled us to pursue our mission of providing community-supported housing for young people aged 18-30 at risk of homelessness or experiencing socio-economic difficulties. This building in Saint-Michel, like the one in Cartierville, is much more than a simple concrete and steel structure. They embody our commitment to building places where our young people can flourish and realize their life projects. They also symbolize our commitment to our community." - Ernst Weche, Logis-Rap coordinator

Quick facts:

Launched in 2020, the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) has been the subject of three Canada - Quebec agreements aimed at implementing the initiative in Quebec , while respecting Quebec's housing orientations and priorities.

- agreements aimed at implementing the initiative in , while respecting housing orientations and priorities. The three Canada - Quebec agreements concerning the RHI have exceeded expectations and should lead to the creation of more than 4,500 housing units in Quebec .

- agreements concerning the RHI have exceeded expectations and should lead to the creation of more than 4,500 housing units in . Tenants could also benefit from the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ) Rent Supplement Program, ensuring that they would not spend more than 25% of their income on housing. This additional assistance over five years will be assumed by the SHQ (90%) and the City of Montréal (10%).



About the Société d'habitation du Québec

As a leader in housing, the SHQ's mission is to meet the housing needs of Quebecers through its expertise and services to citizens. It does this by providing affordable and low-rental housing and offering a range of assistance programs to support the construction, renovation, and adaptation of homes, and access to homeownership.

To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.html.

