Canada providing more rental housing for families in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB, July 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Thanks to investments made by the Government of Canada, residents of Winnipeg will soon have access to more stable rental housing options.

Today, Adam Vaughan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) announced a more than $27.4 million investment to help construct a new multiuse residential building named The Market Lands Net Zero High Rise, located at 155 Princess Street in Winnipeg.

Owned and developed by The Market Lands Inc., the project is receiving over $24.8 million in funding, through a combination of repayable and forgivable loans, as part of the National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF) for the construction of The Market Lands Net Zero High Rise. The

10-storey building that will provide Winnipeg with 102 new units of much needed rental housing is conveniently located in Winnipeg's heritage district. The project is close to public transportation and services for families.

The project also received a contribution of $2.6 million through the NHS Affordable Housing Innovation Fund. The first on-site net-zero affordable residential high-rise in Canada, the Market Lands Net Zero High-Rise is a 100% naturally ventilated building, eliminating the need for any mechanical ventilation. It produces 100% carbon neutral domestic hot water and achieves net-zero operations of the building through on-site energy production.

The estimated completion date is December 2023.

This funding is being delivered through CMHC's National Housing Co-Investment Fund and the Innovation Fund, both key pillars of the Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy.

Quotes:

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Our government is taking action, through projects like this one, to increase the supply of affordable rental housing. The Market Lands Net Zero High Rise will be able to provide Winnipeg families with the access they need to: jobs, services and amenities. In addition, we are encouraging innovative ways to reduce energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions. This is the National Housing Strategy at work."– Adam Vaughan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

"In my 2016 State of the City address, I outlined my vision for the demolition of the Public Safety Building and Civic Parkade so this prime piece of real estate in our city's downtown could be better utilized. I am grateful for the federal government's support of this project that will help revitalize our downtown." – Mayor Brian Bowman, Mayor of the City of Winnipeg

"We dared to imagine a project that could lead the way to a more inclusive community, while tackling the challenge of climate change and modelling a cleaner, greener future. The federal government has been our partner at every step, helping us make this vision a reality in downtown Winnipeg."– Angela Mathieson, President and CEO, CentreVenture Development Corporation

Quick facts:

Using innovative design and technology approaches, the residential tower will achieve net-zero operations, the first of its kind in Canada .





. On floors 1 and 2 of the mixed-use building, a new centre for art and design will be created, housing three distinct artist-run centres including the anchor Urban Shaman Contemporary Aboriginal Art Gallery.





The centre will provide affordable and flexible co-working, creation, exhibition, and educational space for the visual, new media, design, and performing arts.





31% of units will be accessible and all common areas will be barrier free





52 units will be affordable with an average level of affordability of 60% of MMR.





With a budget of $13.2 billion , the NHCF gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous people, people with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans and young adults.





, the NHCF gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous people, people with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans and young adults. Through the NHCF, the Government of Canada will work with partners to build up to 60,000 new affordable homes and repair up to 240,000 existing affordable and community homes.





will work with partners to build up to 60,000 new affordable homes and repair up to 240,000 existing affordable and community homes. Under the NHCF, investments are also planned to create or repair at least 4,000 shelter spaces for victims of family violence, as well as create at least 7,000 new affordable housing units for seniors and 2,400 new affordable housing units for people with developmental disabilities.





To help Canadians find affordable housing, Budget 2021 proposes to provide an additional $2.5 billion over seven years in new funding and a reallocation of $1.3 billion in previously announced funding to speed up the construction, repair, and support over 35,000 additional housing units.





over seven years in new funding and a reallocation of in previously announced funding to speed up the construction, repair, and support over 35,000 additional housing units. In Budget 2021, $750 million in existing funding under NHCF is proposed to be advanced to 2021-22 and 2022-23. This will accelerate the creation of 3,400 new units, and the repair of 13,700 units. $250 million in existing funding will also be allocated to support the construction, repair, and operating costs of an estimated 560 units of transitional housing and shelter spaces for women and children fleeing violence. Advancing these funds will help the Government to address gender-based violence.





in existing funding under NHCF is proposed to be advanced to 2021-22 and 2022-23. This will accelerate the creation of 3,400 new units, and the repair of 13,700 units. in existing funding will also be allocated to support the construction, repair, and operating costs of an estimated 560 units of transitional housing and shelter spaces for women and children fleeing violence. Advancing these funds will help the Government to address gender-based violence. Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $72+ billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home—this includes more than $13 billion committed through the 2020 Fall Economic Statement.

Associated links:

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs.





authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook. To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

