Canada Provides Training to Franco-African Women Climate Leaders

OTTAWA, June 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Women have a leading role to play in fighting climate change. Women and girls are also disproportionately affected by climate change. Canada is investing in women's leadership in addressing climate change by helping to train Francophone women negotiators from Africa in the skills they need to influence international climate discussions.

Canada is pleased to support a second workshop under the Canada-France Climate and Environment Partnership. Last year, Canada and France provided training for 23 Francophone women climate negotiators from sub-Saharan Africa. Workshop participants were then able to shape international discussions, decision-making, and the development of climate change policies at the 24th Conference of Parties (COP24) in Katowice, Poland.

This year's workshop, in partnership with France, Canada's International Development Research Centre, and the Institut de la Francophonie pour le développement durable, will help provide support to negotiators destined for COP25 in Santiago, Chile.

Through this training initiative, Canada and France are supporting engagement and leadership on climate action in the French-speaking world, which includes half of the African negotiating group countries at the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

"Canada puts gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls at the heart of its international efforts. Encouraging a diversity of voices at the negotiation table and supporting the participation of women in climate policy is critical to achieving meaningful climate action. The economy is stronger, and the environment is better protected when women are fully engaged in solutions to chart the path forward."

– Catherine McKenna, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"We are proud to support Canada's climate efforts and pursuit of gender equality through this partnership with France. Climate change is a global problem which cannot be effectively tackled without meaningful contribution from women throughout the Global South. This training will help strengthen women's leadership in driving ambitious, unified, evidence-based climate action for Africa's most vulnerable."

– Jean Lebel, President, International Development Research Centre (IDRC)

Canada is investing an additional $115,000 this year to train Francophone women climate negotiators from Africa .

is investing an additional this year to train Francophone women climate negotiators from . Canada and France held a five-day workshop in October 2018 for 23 female Francophone climate negotiators from the sub-Saharan African region, in Dakar, Senegal .

and held a five-day workshop in for 23 female Francophone climate negotiators from the sub-Saharan African region, in . Both training sessions are outcomes of the Canada-France Climate and Environment Partnership announced by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron in April 2018 .

